Highlights Crystal Palace are seriously considering whether to make a fresh offer for Emile Smith Rowe.

The Eagles remain interested in Arsenal's creative midfielder despite their initial proposal being snubbed.

Smith Rowe will have the final say over his future after struggling for regular game time.

Crystal Palace and Fulham are increasingly likely to make a second bid for Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe after an initial offer was rejected, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Eagles have made only a handful of new additions so far this summer, with the most significant being defender Chadi Riad from Real Betis. Austrian tactician Oliver Glasner has also signed attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada on a free transfer from Lazio.

However, there has been one major outgoing as winger Michael Olise opted to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich over the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United. Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi have also been linked with possible moves away in the current transfer window.

Eagles Poised to Lodge Improved Smith Rowe Proposal

Creative midfielder is firmly in Glasner's sights

Palace could return with a second, improved offer for Smith Rowe this summer, according to Sheth. The Sky Sports journalist claims the Eagles are one of multiple Premier League clubs keen on signing the creative midfielder, including London rivals Fulham.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT on Thursday:

“There’s been strong interest from Crystal Palace and Fulham and we expected bids to go in. That has transpired and they have both made bids for Smith Rowe. Both bids were rejected. “It’s expected now that discussions will continue internally at both clubs over whether to go back in with an improved offer, which we fully expect to happen.”

Smith Rowe is a product of Arsenal’s academy and he last signed a contract extension in 2020. He had a couple of loan spells in the early stages of his senior career to RB Leipzig and Huddersfield Town, although the last was in the second half of the 2019/20 season and he remains under contract until 2026.

Smith Rowe Will Have Final Say Over Future

Arsenal are willing to cash in if the money is right

Smith Rowe’s game time at Arsenal has been severely restricted in recent seasons, although injuries have played their part. According to The Mirror, the midfielder is looking elsewhere in a bid to increase his game time and he will prioritise first team football.

The article goes on to state that it will likely be up to the player whether he departs this summer, provided interested clubs match Arsenal’s valuation of the player. A previous report from talkSPORT suggests £25million could be enough to get a deal done.

Emile Smith Rowe 2023/24 stats for Arsenal in all competitions Appearances 19 Goals 0 Assists 2 Minutes played 475 Statistics correct as of 18/07/2024

Smith Rowe made his competitive senior Arsenal debut in 2018 in a Europa League clash against Vorskla Poltava. He has gone on to make 115 appearances across all competitions and scored 18 goals for the club.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt