Highlights Crystal Palace host West Ham United after both sides started with a loss on the opening day.

Eberechi Eze the dangerman for Palace at Selhurst Park.

West Ham looking for a first win over Palace since January 1st, 2022.

Crystal Palace have enjoyed the upper hand in during recent years, beating West Ham in three out of four of their last four league games. Last season, Palace put five goals past the Hammers at Selhurst Park. No doubt they will come into this game frustrated, having had a goal harshly chalked off in their loss at Brentford.

While West Ham will be keen to give a better account of themselves than Sunday's home defeat to Aston Villa, in which they did well to get back into the game they were at times second best in, ultimately they were undone by a superior opponent.

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United: Match Information When August 24th, 2024 Where Selhurst Park Time 3pm BST TV Not televised

Outcome

Both teams looking to kick-start their seasons

Crystal Palace enjoyed a very good pre-season, going unbeaten in five games, in which they beat West Ham as recently as the 4th of August. This, a game played at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, saw Palace win by three goals to one, with Mitchell, Schlupp and Edouard all on the score-sheet.

West Ham didn't enjoy such an easy ride in their preparations for the 2024/25 season, losing to Wolves as well as Palace. Irrespective of pre-season, both sides go into this game looking for their first win of the season.

Outcome odds (via William Hill) Crystal Palace win 6/5 West Ham win 23/10 Draw 5/2

Over / Under

Goals could flow in south London

In pre-season, Palace scored 14 goals and conceded seven in five games, but of course they lost their opening Premier League game to Brentford 2-1. With Marc Guehi still a Crystal Palace player, he remains crucial to the club's back four, but strong rumours persist about his transfer to Newcastle.

West Ham are now captained by Jarrod Bowen and he provides an attacking threat. Judging by the Hammers' defeat to Aston Villa, Mohammed Kudus could provide plenty of opportunities for West Ham this season, following up his form from last season. Max Kilman is a good addition to their back line and his experience and leadership in the top flight with Wolves will be vital in helping West Ham keeping opponents at bay.

Over / Under odds (via Bet 365) Under 3.5 2/5 Over 3.5 2/1

Goalscorers

Eze, Mateta and Fullkrug all a threat

Palace and England international Eberechi Eze has scored twice in the last three games against West Ham. In those matches, the Eagles beat West Ham 4-3 and 5-2. Jean-Philippe Mateta got a brace in that crushing win over the Hammers and he is 7/4 on to score at anytime in this game. Under Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace have found a way to play free flowing football with the goals being shared mostly between Eze, Mateta and Edouard.

Jarrod Bowen top scored for West Ham last season with 20 in all competitions. Mohammed Kudos was on form and a bright spark in the defeat against Aston Villa. He too chipped in with his fair share of goals last season, with 14 in the Premier League. New signing Niclas Fullkrug will be looking to get on the score sheet for the first time in a West Ham shirt. Kudos and Bowen could be the ideal men to provide the German with the chance to do so.

Goalscorer odds (via Bet 365) Jarrod Bowen 3/1 Eberechi Eze 7/4 Jean-Philippe Mateta 8/5 Niclas Fullkrug 14/5 Michail Antonio 10/3 Mohammed Kudos 10/3

Prediction

Palace to come out on top

Crystal Palace may have lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, but with Eze and Mateta they still have a serious goal threat in them. They also now have Japanese international Daici Kamada from Lazio as an attacking midfielder to pull the strings in the creative areas of the pitch. Like Eze, Jarrod Bowen was in Gareth Southgate's squad at Euro '24, but under Oliver Glasner, Palace have a more established way of playing than West Ham, and represent more of a cohesive unit. Much like when the two sides met earlier in the month in the US in pre-season, Crystal Palace are a good bet to win 3-1.

Stats via Transfermarkt.