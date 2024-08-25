Key Takeaways West Ham emerged victorious against Crystal Palace in a fierce London Derby with goals from Soucek and Bowen.

The gruelling match saw Soucek breaking the deadlock with a smart finish, followed by Bowen's goal to seal the deal.

Palace put up a fight, but West Ham's solid defensive display and well-executed attacks earned them a crucial 2-0 win.

West Ham United came out from the other side of a combative and intense match against London neighbours Crystal Palace to head back to their corner of the capital with three points, and goals for Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen.

This variation of the London derby was combative as ever, albeit with each team struggling to apply the final, vital touch throughout the opening 45.

Eberechi Eze had the most eye-catching attempt of the first half, trying his luck from considerable distance, but smashing the crossbar. An inch or two lower, and we would have had an early goal-of-the-season contender, with Lucas Paqueta also trying his luck from 40 yards or so to less success.

Both teams battled hard throughout the opening 45 minutes, but neither side could find an opening breakthrough as the two sides went in level pegging.

After a similarly combative opening twenty in the second half, the deadlock was finally broken through Tomas Soucek. Substitute Aaron Wan-Bissak, who had an impressive debut, broke down the right-hand-side before inverting play to the onrushing Jarrod Bowen, before the winger broke the ball into the box for Niclas Fullkrug to work with, eventually seeing the ball land to the left foot of Soucek, who slotted into the bottom left from the edge of the area.

The gates opened somewhat from there for West Ham, as did the game, and Palace's push for a leveller saw Max Kilman provide a wonderful driving burst from the back, finding Bowen with the freedom to advance once more to the edge of the area, before chopping away from the debuting Chadi Riad and firing home beyond Dean Henderson for 2-0.

Palace pushed with everything they had, with substitute Ismaila Sarr missing from close range and Eze sending a free-kick routine miles off target, but the Hammers maintained their 2-0 position to grind out a big win away from their borough.

Crystal Palace Statistics West Ham United 59% Possession 41% 14 Shots 18 2 Shots on target 3 3 Corners 3 9 Fouls 17 1 Yellow cards 1

Match Highlights

Crystal Palace Player Ratings

GK - Dean Henderson - 5/10

Didn't have anything to do in the first half. Was rather wasteful with his distribution.

CB - Marc Guehi - 7/10

Was kept plenty busy in the middle of the Palace defence, but was nigh-on impassible. Excellent with his long distribution forwards.

CB - Chadi Riad - 5/10

Displayed some grit and sense in the back line, but didn't find much luck in the air. Sold by Bowen for West Ham's second.

CB - Chris Richards - 6/10

Coped well with the physical threat of Antonio in the first half, but was handled a bit more often when Fullkrug was introduced.

RWB - Daniel Munoz - 6/10

Like Mitchell, had a lot of joy on the defensive side of things, but was more of an attacking threat in the first half.

LWB - Tyrick Mitchell - 6/10

Didn't find much joy on the overlap, but was generally solid defensively with some excellent interventions.

CM - Adam Wharton - 7/10

Conducted the midfield with his typical style. Rarely looks troubled with a ball at his feet. Linked all areas of play superbly, and was adept in the tackle.

CM - Jefferson Lerma - 7/10

Battled hard in the middle alongside Wharton to break up play on some choice occasions.

AM - Eberechi Eze - 7/10

Spirited as ever in the attack with a few solid bursts forward and good sights of goal. Palace's biggest creative outlet, smashing the bar with a wonderful effort at the very end of the first half.

AM - Odsonne Edouard - 6/10

Played as almost a second striker, and was more involved in the press to some success.

ST - Jean-Philippe Mateta - 5/10

Like his West Ham counterpart, was not able to make as much of an impact as he would have liked, but did display some nice link-up play.

Sub - Daichi Kamada - 6/10

Added some nice bits of link-up play, and showed some nice long-range passes.

Sub - Ismaila Sarr - 4/10

Immediately involved with a huge close-range chance, but somehow didn't manage to put it either side of Areola from a few yards out.

Sub - Jeffrey Schlupp - 5/10

Added some nice drives forward as Palace dropped their back-five, but didn't have much time to impact further.

Related Crystal Palace Star Expected to Leave Amid Wolves & Southampton Interest Fabrizio Romano expects Sam Johnstone to leave Crystal Palace before the deadline amid interest from Wolves, Southampton and Bournemouth.

West Ham Player Ratings

GK - Alphonse Areola - 7/10

Made a few good saves when needed, keeping Palace at bay, but was largely untroubled in the first half. Made a huge save to deny Sarr at 2-0, though he likely didn't know much about it.

RB - Vladimir Coufal - 6/10

Showed some grit out on the right, but was largely inaccurate with his passing play, and wasted one or two attacks. Withdrawn in place of Wan-Bissaka.

CB - Konstantinos Mavraponos - 7/10

Like Kilman, didn't lose a single header he went up for in the first half, but generally was not kept as busy.

CB - Max Kilman - 10/10

Imperious in the air ahead of the considerable threat of Mateta, and made some great interventions. His excellent dribble out from the back saw him supply Jarrod Bowen with an assist for 2-0.

LB - Emerson Palmieri - 7/10

Battled well on the left-hand side of defence with some strong defending.

DM - Guido Rodriguez - 8/10

A solid anchor from the midfield with some key defensive interventions.

CM - Tomas Souceck - 8/10

Didn't get on the ball much in the midfield, but broke up play on several occasions with some good tackles. Finally broke the deadlock with a smart finish.

CM - Lucas Paqueta - 7/10

A few lovely sparks shown from the midfield, and was successful in the vast majority of his attempted duels.

RW - Jarrod Bowen - 7/10

Was kept rather quiet in the first half by the Palace left in the first half, but found his spark in the second with a smart run and pass on the way to West Ham's opener. Was straight back into it with a distinct run down the right, before chopping onto his left and doubling West Ham's money.

LW - Mohammed Kudus - 7/10

Was up to his standard creative tricks with some lovely bursts through the heart of the game.

ST - Michail Antonio - 5/10

Wasn't able to add much to the West Ham attack.

Sub - Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7/10

Involved in the build-up to the opener with a lovely run and pass into the path of Bowen. A spirited debut.

Sub - Niclas Fullkrug - 6/10

Caused some necessary chaos in the area before Soucek applied a finish. Showed his strengths (one of them being, well, his strength).

Sub - Edson Alvarez - 7/10

Kept the ball in West Ham's court with some excellent defensive work from the bench.

Sub - Jean-Clair Todibo - 6/10

Added in at the end as West Ham held on, and did his job well.

Sub - Aaron Cresswell - 6/10

Replenished necessary energy in the late stages from the defensive left.

Man of the Match - Max Kilman

A superb performance from Kilman today.

A shout-out may go to Jarrod Bowen for his improved second-half display, featuring a goal and a key pass on West Ham's way to their opener, but Kilman was ferociously good in the backline and added a beauty of an assist from the back for that Bowen strike.

Phenomenally composed, and didn't put a foot wrong throughout. Vital.