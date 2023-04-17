Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha was “one of the driving forces” behind the club’s decision to change managers at Selhurst Park last month, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Eagles star’s current £130k-per-week contract with Roy Hodgson’s side expires at the end of the season.

Crystal Palace transfer news – Wilfried Zaha

According to the Daily Mail, Zaha is to snub a £9m-a-year contract offer from Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad, whilst Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr have also shown an interest in the winger.

The same report says that the 30-year-old is not considering moving to the Middle East at this stage of his career.

His primary focus is recovering from a groin injury and preserving Crystal Palace’s Premier League status.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that tricky wide man could “consider” staying in England if the right opportunity presented itself.

But the journalist believes that Zaha had informed the board of how bad things had gotten under former manager Patrick Vieira as he could not face a situation in which he departed Selhurst Park with Palace relegated to the Championship.

What has Jones said about Crystal Palace and Zaha?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Zaha is very driven at this moment in his career, so much so that I heard he was one of the driving forces behind Palace recently changing manager.

“Behind the scenes, players were very concerned at how bad the situation had become and had lost faith in some coaches, and I was told that Zaha acted as the guy that made sure the board knew how bad things had gotten.

“It was nothing against Vieira. It was just a genuine fear that Palace would get relegated. Zaha has been looking at this as his last season at the club, and he could not face such a situation unravelling.

“There is a good offer for him to stay, so you can never say never, but I would be surprised if he stays.

“It seems he has decided to turn down the Saudi money on offer and fair play because that must be tempting, but I think he has personal ambitions that probably can’t be met if he takes up that challenge.

“So, it’s either stay at Palace or accept an offer with a European club. There is interest from France, Germany, Italy, and he could play Europa League or maybe even Champions League football next season.”

How has Zaha performed during his time at Crystal Palace?

Zaha’s displays for Crystal Palace will earn him club legend status, having initially played a role in getting the south London club into the Premier League before helping preserve their status in the top flight.

The 27-cap Ivory Coast international has hit the back of the net 89 times whilst providing 76 assists in 455 appearances across two separate spells at Selhurst Park, either side of an unsuccessful move to Manchester United.

The 5 foot 11 star compares favourably to his positional peers, ranking in the top 4% of forwards across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for successful take-ons per 90 minutes (2.09) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Following his influence on and off the pitch over the last decade, it will come as a blow to Palace if Zaha leaves the club at the end of his contract this season and the club will have to look at signing an adequate replacement.