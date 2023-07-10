Crystal Palace are still far from understanding whether Wilfried Zaha will sign a contract extension and remain at Selhurst Park this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Roy Hodgson is preparing his Eagles squad for the upcoming Premier League season, which kicks off in August.

Crystal Palace contract news – Wilfried Zaha

According to The Sun, a decision on Zaha’s future is currently being held up because his contract with a top agency is running out, leading to continued speculation and uncertainty over his next move.

The Eagles star, whose £130,000 per week deal at Palace expired at the end of June, is unlikely to decide on his next steps until his association with the agency expires at the end of the month.

But the 30-year-old continues to train and receive treatment for a hamstring injury at Palace whilst considering offers from abroad.

The same publication claims Zaha has generated interest from Serie A outfit Lazio and Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce, whilst the Saudi Pro League’s Al-Nassr have contemplated a move.

However, presenter HLTCO has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 27-cap Ivory Coast international won’t want to join a Saudi Arabian side as he isn’t in the right mindset to make that decision.

In April, The Guardian reported the south London outfit offered the 458-time Palace star a £200,000 per-week contract to stay at Selhurst Park, hoping that Zaha will choose to commit his future to the club.

And Sheth has spoken to a source close to the situation who claims that Zaha still hasn’t decided on his future, despite his contract at Palace expiring ten days ago.

What has Sheth said about Crystal Palace and Zaha?

Talking about Zaha's future on Monday morning, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “I've just spoken to someone, just before speaking to you, who's close to the deal for Wilfried Zaha. There is still no decision.

“You mentioned that he got married over the weekend, but there is still no decision.

“He is now officially a free agent after his Crystal Palace contract expired ten days ago. There is interest in him which you would expect to be the case.”

What next for Crystal Palace?

Not only is Zaha’s future up in the air, but Hodgson has gaps in his squad to fill as he aims to prepare his side for their trip to Sheffield United on the opening day of the Premier League season next month.

Having lost the services of James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic at the end of their contracts last term, the Eagles have already gone some way to replacing the duo following the signing of free agent Jefferson Lerma, most recently a regular at Bournemouth.

However, with Odsonne Edouard being the club's top-scoring centre-forward last season (seven goals), Palace will feel they need to invest in a regular goalscorer to push themselves into the top half of the Premier League table.

And the Selhurst Park faithful must see several incomings and Zaha’s future cleared up before the turn of the month if they are to be hopeful of an improvement on last season’s 11th-placed Premier League finish.