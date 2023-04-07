Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha’s injury is a “massive blow” to the Selhurst Park outfit’s bid to avoid relegation, journalist Pete O’Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old pulled up before half-time in Roy Hodgson’s side’s 2-1 victory over Leicester City last weekend.

Crystal Palace injury news – Wilfried Zaha

As per MailOnline, Zaha will be out for between three and four weeks after undergoing a scan on a groin injury.

The setback is not as bad as initially feared but comes as a frustration to Hodgson, who will have hoped to have a fully fit squad during the run-in.

O’Rourke has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Palace fans won’t be happy if Zaha leaves the club for another Premier League outfit in the summer.

The forward’s £130,000 per-week contract expires at the end of the season, and there is no sign of fresh terms being agreed upon.

And the journalist says that it’s up to the rest of the squad “to provide and score the goals” required to keep Palace in the Premier League.

What has O’Rourke said about Crystal Palace and Zaha?

O’Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s a massive blow. You don't want to lose your best players at this stage, especially when fighting to avoid relegation.

“Roy Hodgson would have depended on Wilfried Zaha to have a little X-Factor for Crystal Palace in this survival fight.

“He’s a player capable of winning games on his own, he’s that good. So, to be without him is a huge blow.

“It’s now up to the rest of the squad to provide and score the goals they hope can help secure Premier League survival for Palace.”

How has Zaha performed for Crystal Palace this season?

Zaha hasn’t enjoyed his most productive campaign in a Palace shirt but is still the squad’s main outlet for productivity.

The 27-cap Ivory Coast international has hit the back of the net six times whilst producing two assists in 24 Premier League appearances this term, giving him the title as the side’s top-scorer for the season.

An average WhoScored rating of 6.79 for his displays in the top flight this campaign ranks him as the joint-third-best-performing player in Hodgson’s squad, indicating how significant his absence will be to the side’s chances of success.

Zaha will believe that he can play a big part in the south London outfit retaining its Premier League status in the season's final weeks, but first, he must focus on getting himself fit and hope that the side can cope in his absence.