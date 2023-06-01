His brief loan stint at Cardiff City and fleeting move to Manchester United aside, Wilfried Zaha has been a Crystal Palace cornerstone since his professional debut in 2010. In all, the 31-cap Ivory Coast international has racked up over 450 appearances in that time, a true, walking, talking embodiment of the South London club. The community recently unveiled a mural dedicated to his service, a testament to his commitment, loyalty, and love for the club that gave him a start in football.

Joining the Eagles’ academy at the tender age of 12, the 30-year-old is calling time on his 18-year Palace career as he seeks to explore pastures new when his contract runs out this summer. While Palace haven't given up hope of retaining his services next season, having offered him a club-record £200,000 a week new deal, it has been widely claimed a host of clubs are vying for his signature, so where could the winger end up next season?

Arsenal

Zaha has made no secret of his Champions League aspirations, and has repeatedly been linked to moves away from Selhurst Park to clubs with so-called “European pedigree”. With Mikel Arteta and Arsenal in the Champions League and looking to go one better in the Premier League next season following a disappointing finish to their title charge, the Gunners will undoubtedly want to improve the current roster. According to reports, Arsenal are very interested in bringing the tenacious forward across the Thames to North London.

Al Sadd

Qatar isn’t a country known for its football heritage, and after their dismal display as hosts at the 2022 World Cup it’s easy to see why. In a bid to change the script, Qatar has heaped added impetus on its football league, offering eye-watering sums to prospective new signings. Rumours have been circling around club, Al Sadd, who have allegedly already offered the tricky winger £10 million a season. Zaha was recently seen in nearby Dubai, with initial talks believed to have already been staged.

Chelsea

Chelsea are a side short on both confidence and forward-thinking wide-men, with only Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Christian Pulisic, as well as countless wingers on loan at Vitesse in their ranks. Sarcasm really is the lowest form of wit...

Despite their wealth of attacking options, the West London side are without European football next season, and in a transitional period under new owner Todd Boehly. Even so, there have been rumours about Zaha moving to chelsea, and the Blues could certainly do with a player of his experience, bite, and unwavering determination.

Bayern Munich

The dominant Bavarians scooped their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title, albeit, perhaps somewhat fortuitously after Borussia Dortmund stumbled at the final hurdle. While he’ll find himself competing against some of the world’s best in his position, the German giants are said to be interested, and Zaha would be almost guaranteed silverware working under a relentless manager in Thomas Tuchel.

Al-Nassr

It was recently announced by The Daily Mail that the Saudi-Arabian side Al-Nassr, who currently have Cristiano Ronaldo on their books were in for Zaha, however despite interest, the Palace mainstay has purportedly snubbed their advances. The Middle Eastern side, of course, have that Ronaldo-fuelled pull-power in their arsenal, with life-changing sums of money on offer to boot. With that in mind, and the country’s league improving year-on-year, it remains difficult to officially rule the Saudi big-hitters out of the race for Zaha, with those '£' signs no doubt plating a playing a tempting role in negotiations.