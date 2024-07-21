Highlights Crystal Palace may pursue Ismaila Sarr and Emile Smith Rowe to fill in for Michael Olise after his transfer away from the club.

Crystal Palace are in need of a right-winger to replace Michael Olise after the French youth international's move from Selhurst Park to Bayern Munich was confirmed last month - and Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the south London club could go in for Ismaila Sarr alongside Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe as their transfer window hots up.

The Eagles were on fire in the second half of last season once Oliver Glasner was appointed to the helm in February, winning five of their last six games and dismantling teams such as Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Manchester United with ease as they looked a real threat. But the sale of Olise has ever-so-slightly set them back, and with the Frenchman on his way to Bayern, they must replace him adequately to remain on the right track. And Romano has stated that they could go in for both Sarr and Smith Rowe to strengthen their ranks.

Crystal Palace Interested in Sarr and Smith Rowe

The duo could both be at Selhurst Park next season

News filtered through earlier in the week that Palace were looking at a deal for Smith Rowe after Fulham's efforts to sign him were rebuffed. The Cottagers had made a bid worth up to £30million including add-ons for the former England international, though this was rejected by Arsenal earlier in the week.

The Guardian stated that the Eagles were preparing a bid of £35million including bonuses for the 23-year-old to tempt their fellow London club to cash in on his services; and on Sunday, a report from The Sun stated that Palace chiefs were flying out to France to hold talks with Marseille over a potential move for the former Watford winger to replace Olise as a direct option on the right flank.

Ismaila Sarr's Ligue 1 statistics - Marseille squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 10th Goals 3 =2nd Assists 4 =2nd Shots Per Game 1.1 7th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 8th Match rating 6.73 =10th

And, speaking on his Playback channel, Romano claimed that Eagles transfer chiefs would definitely bid for Smith Rowe - although they could also go in for Sarr with the club working on 'several deals' to bolster their squad. He said:

"Crystal Palace will bid for Smith Rowe. It will be soon as Oliver Glasner wants the player, and I can tell Crystal Palace fans also that Ismaila Sarr is another target from Marseille. They are working on several deals."

Smith Rowe and Sarr Would be Superb Additions

The duo have both got a point to prove in the Premier League

Smith Rowe is certainly a player that, for mid-table teams such as Palace and Fulham, would be a catch. He's had his injury woes over the past two years, but there is evidently talent there and with a lack of a clear path back into the Arsenal team after the Gunners' rise over that same period of time, a move to Palace would be ideal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ismaila Sarr featured in 50 Premier League games for Watford, scoring 10 goals.

Sarr, meanwhile, would represent a catch for Palace although he isn't the usual type of player thought to replace Olise. The departed star had a glut of creativity to work with, though Sarr is more direct, blessed with speed and clinicality.

Smith Rowe would offer the creativity that Olise was gifted with, but Sarr does offer another route and that could appeal to Glasner, with the Austrian able to pick and choose which player to utilise based on who he feels could best beat the opponent faced in front of him.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-07-24.