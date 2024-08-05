Highlights Crystal Palace are open to loaning Rak-Sakyi, with both Leeds United and Southampton interested in his signature.

Rak-Sakyi was left out of Palace's pre-season tour, sparking transfer interest from plenty of clubs across England.

Marc Guehi is attracting Premier League interest, including from Liverpool and Newcastle.

Crystal Palace are willing to let Jesurun Rak-Sakyi leave on loan this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon, who suggested that Leeds United and Southampton could be two potential destinations for the Englishman.

Oliver Glasner, since being appointed Selhurst Park boss in February 2024, oversaw plenty of on-the-pitch improvements in the latter stages of last term, and he’ll be expecting more of the same heading into the impending Premier League campaign.

Rak-Sakyi is not deemed a major part of the Austrian’s plans for next season and, as a result, is now on the radar of Southampton and Leeds, the two Championship play-off finalists from 2023/24.

Palace Open to Rak-Sakyi Loan Move

Englishman on the radar of Leeds and Southampton

Writing on his Patreon, the ever-reliable Nixon suggested that Rak-Sakyi’s temporary departure is expected after a 'bizarre summer'. Would-be buyers were handed a terrific boost in their pursuit of the former five-cap England Under-21 international after realising Rak-Sakyi had been left out of Palace’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Following being snubbed by Glasner and his entourage this summer, Rak-Sakyi has been informed that he is able to move onto pastures new this summer, putting the likes of Sheffield United, Hull City, Queens Park Rangers and Watford all on high alert.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rak-Sakyi made just six Premier League appearances last term, equating to just 132 minutes.

Nixon has revealed that Southampton have had an offer to buy Rak-Sakyi has been turned away as the winger’s employers, Palace, are hesitant to sell him permanently and would lean towards loaning him to a side in the Championship.

Palace graduate Rak-Sakyi, still just 21 years of age, is set to make his choice in the next few days and, as such, could be in line to make his debut for his new side – preferably one in England’s second tier – when the new campaign gets underway.

After emerging from the south Londoners’ academy ranks, he has made just 10 appearances across all competitions. In that time – 312 minutes of action – he’s failed to register either a goal or an assist.

Palace’s Marc Guehi Admired By Liverpool

Newcastle United also in the race for the Euro 2024 star

Another player that could be on his way out the Selhurst Park exit doors this summer is England star Marc Guehi, a surprise package for his nation at Euro 2024, as plenty of Premier League clubs have shown their interest in recent weeks.

Liverpool, the only club in England’s top flight not to make a summer signing, are eyeing a move for the 24-year-old, per Nixon, who suggests the Reds are set to join the bidding war with Newcastle United.

Guehi, van Dijk, Konate - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Guehi van Dijk Konate Minutes 2,023 3,178 1,571 Goals/Assists 0/1 2/2 0/0 Pass success rate (%) 87.2 91.5 88 Tackles per game 1.1 1.1 1.6 Interceptions per game 0.7 1.1 0.9 Clearances per game 3.5 3.9 2.3 Overall rating 6.55 7.15 6.84

Eddie Howe and Co, who will be vying for Champions League qualification next term, have initiated discussions with Palace over a prospective move for their star centre-half, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Palace could demand a fee in the region of £75 million for Guehi’s services, given his age, reliability and importance to Glasner and his entourage. The Eagles will be keen to retain his signature beyond the summer but may have their hands tied if a whopping bid is tabled.

All statistics per WhoScored