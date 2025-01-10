Crystal Palace have been handed a huge boost in their quest to land Sunderland youngster Jobe Bellingham - with reports suggesting that Borussia Dortmund dropping out of the race has opened the doors for the Eagles to make a move for the prodigy.

Bellingham has starred for the Black Cats this season in their unlikely Championship title push, with the Wearside outfit sitting fourth in the table but only three points from the top of the league. It's seen interest from elsewhere spring up, and Palace - who have a track record of nurturing Championship talent - could make their move with a bid of around £20million.

Report: Crystal Palace Prepared to Meet Sunderland's Jobe Price

The midfielder has improved year-upon-year for the Black Cats

The report from Christian Falk's 'Daily Briefing' states that Dortmund are no longer the favourites to sign the 'unreal' Bellingham, having been linked in the past - and it's opened the door for Palace to make a move for his services.

Jobe Bellingham's Championship statistics - Sunderland squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 4 =2nd Assists 3 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.4 =3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2 3rd Dribbles Per Game 0.9 6th Man of the Match awards 3 =1st

Jobe's older brother Jude, now arguably Real Madrid's most vital player, made the move from boyhood club Birmingham City to Dortmund back in 2020, recording 24 goals in 132 games for the Bundesliga giants - and it was thought that they could tempt more of the Bellingham bloodline back to the Signal Iduna Park.

The report further states that in November, Dortmund chiefs Lars Ricken and Sebastian Kehl showed an interest in the star, with the club having a strong relationship with Jobe's family thanks to England star Jude's spell at the club.

But Sunderland are reportedly looking for a fee exceeding €20million (£17million) to take him away from the Stadium of Light, which Dortmund feel could be too big to commit to. That has let Palace into the race, with the Eagles reportedly prepared to meet such a figure - and it could well be that we finally see at least one Bellingham in the Premier League, with Jude having failed to do so in his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jobe Bellingham has 29 caps for England's youth teams.

Palace have had an exceptional hit rate when it comes to signing young talent from the Championship. Stars such as Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Adam Wharton have all excelled at Selhurst Park and at the age of just 19, Bellingham could be the next on that list.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-01-25.

Related ‘Monster’ Could Leave Crystal Palace as Financial Doubts Emerge Crystal Palace have had some superb talents down the years but one of their current stars could leave due to wage issues

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.