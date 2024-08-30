Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has revealed that his side are actively working on signing a new left-back before the summer transfer window comes a close, according to BBC Sport reporter Alex Howell.

The Austrian manager, after impressing top flight viewers with smart, entertaining football since his appointment in February 2024, is looking to bolster his squad in the wake of two losses on the bounce.

Crystal Palace Eye Left-Back Signing

Tyrick Mitchell is their only senior option

So far, the Eagles have scored the solitary goal and have conceded four and, as such, Glasner and his entourage are keen to add another left-back to their ranks before the fast-approaching deadline.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), journalist Howell has suggested that Glasner, 49, has insisted that strengthening his side’s left-back department is an area they are working on as the hours trickle down towards the deadline.

“Oliver Glasner was asked whether Crystal Palace could sign a left back before the deadline and said that the club are 'working on it'.”

At the time of writing, Manchester United-linked Tyrick Mitchell is the club’s only out-and-out left-sided defender and providing cover/competition for the Englishman seems to be the next position on their agenda.

For the start of the new campaign, the south London-based outfit have opted for a three-at-the-back approach, but adding a new left-back could offer a new dimension to how Glasner wants to set up at Selhurst Park.

Glasner and Co Eye Trevoh Chalobah

Chelsea outcast could be ‘on the move’

Close

Thanks to their porous defensive structure on show thus far this campaign, Palace are also eyeing a move for Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist, however, states that should Glasner lodge a genuine bid for the Englishman, there are also a number of other Premier League sides that are credited with an interest.

Particularly after losing central defender Joachim Andersen to Fulham earlier in the window, adding a player of Chalobah’s ilk and experience in the English top tier could be a shrewd move.