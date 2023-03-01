Crystal Palace ‘haven’t got a clinical goalscorer’ within their first-team squad at this moment in time, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GMS

Crystal Palace ‘haven’t got a clinical goalscorer’ within their first-team squad at this moment in time, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The Eagles are seemingly treading water under manager Patrick Vieira this season, and their progress has largely been stunted by their obvious lack of firepower in the final third of the pitch.

Crystal Palace news – No goalscorer

Palace impressed throughout 2021/22 in what was Vieira’s first campaign at the helm since taking over from Roy Hodgson.

A 12th-placed finish in the Premier League and a trip to Wembley for their ultimately unsuccessful FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea were evidence of their improvement.

And Palace were also a far more entertaining side, scoring nine more league goals last term than in 2020/21 thanks to their attacking prowess and front-footed rather than a pragmatic approach to games.

However, the south London outfit have struggled to maintain those levels this time around, perhaps due to the loss of loanee Conor Gallagher and a lack of investment.

Talisman Wilfried Zaha is Palace’s top scorer with just six strikes across all competitions, and Vieira’s charges are currently on an eight-game winless run in the top-flight.

What has Jones said about Crystal Palace?

When asked if Vieira’s position in the Selhurst Park dugout could be under threat, Jones disclosed that he believes the Palace hierarchy will reassess everything in the summer.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “I think they'll try to see out this season and then really assess everything across the summer.

“Palace are probably just about far enough up the table that they'll be okay, but like Southampton, they haven't got a clinical goalscorer, and that's a huge problem.”

Who could Crystal Palace sign?

According to Football Insider, Palace are ‘keeping tabs’ on Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi as they aim to bring in several attackers when the transfer market reopens for business.

Zaha is out of contract in just five months’ time, and Jones has previously informed GMS that he is now ‘expected to leave’ ahead of next season.

That means Palace could have a huge void to fill upfront, and Furuhashi has proven throughout his time in Scottish football that he has the potential to succeed south of the border.

The 28-year-old has registered 44 goals and nine assists in 68 appearances for Celtic, and may well be the ideal candidate to provide some additional attacking threat for Palace.