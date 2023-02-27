Crystal Palace need ‘a bit more quality’ to fill the voids within Patrick Vieira’s first-team squad, Ryan Taylor has suggested to GMS

Crystal Palace need ‘a bit more quality’ to fill the voids within Patrick Vieira’s first-team squad, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The Eagles have endured an underwhelming season so far despite their relatively lofty position in the Premier League standings, and a lack of investment is perhaps one of the reasons behind that.

Crystal Palace news – lack of investment

In Vieira’s first transfer window at the helm, Palace began a mass overhaul of the playing staff, allowing several experienced campaigners to depart on free transfers.

The south London outfit spent around £75 million to rebuild their squad, bringing in the likes of Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise on permanent deals.

However, the Palace hierarchy only followed that up with around £40 million worth of investment last summer, failing to replace influential loanee Conor Gallagher.

Naouirou Ahamada arrived from Stuttgart in January to bolster the engine room while Albert Sambi Lokonga joined on a short-term loan deal from Arsenal.

Yet Palace still have one of the smallest net spends in the Premier League this season when it comes to transfers, and it’s little wonder why Vieira’s progress has plateaued at Selhurst Park.

What has Taylor said about Crystal Palace?

Palace may be sitting in 12th position in the top-flight standings, the same place they finished last season, but the mood around the club feels more negative.

And Taylor has told GMS that if the capital club want to ‘kick on’ then they are going to have to bring in a higher calibre of player.

He said: “If Palace really want to kick on and avoid that drop zone, they need to plug these gaps in the squad with a bit more quality. But it doesn't seem like the money's there, which does surprise me, really.”

Where do Palace need to strengthen?

Talisman Wilfried Zaha has entered the final five months of his current contract, and transfer insider Dean Jones has previously informed GMS that he is now expected to depart.

Meanwhile, right-back has been an area of weakness for quite some time now as Nathaniel Clyne and Joel Ward are both in the twilight of their careers.

And acquiring a striker capable of finding the back of the net on a regular basis may also be high up on Vieira’s wish list given Zaha is their top scorer this season with six strikes across all competitions.

Palace have shown plenty of promise under Vieira, but if the club’s hierarchy refuse to back the French tactician in the market, then they will surely be dragged into a relegation fight sooner rather than later.