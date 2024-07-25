Highlights Crystal Palace have made an offer to sign Marseille winger Ismaila Sarr

Sporting director Dougie Freedman is a long-term admirer of the 26-year-old.

Palace have offered Sarr a five-year deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Crystal Palace have made an offer to sign former Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The Eagles have reportedly offered a deal worth £12.6m for the Marseille forward, who departed England after four seasons last year.

According to Romano, Palace have also inserted a sell-on clause in the offer as they have ‘almost’ agreed on a five-year deal with the Senegal international.

Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman is a long-term admirer of Sarr and has been following the rapid winger during his time at Watford.

In four years at Vicarage Road, the 26-year-old made 131 appearances, scoring 34 goals and providing 22 assists, with two of his best scoring seasons happening in the Championship.

Sarr, who has been previously described as 'scary' by Ben Foster, is reportedly allowed to leave Marseille this summer. According to MailOnline, the French giants are hopeful of offloading the Senegalese winger in a bid to boost their pursuit of Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah.

Palace Make Ismaila Sarr Offer

The Eagles are nearing a contract agreement

Romano, writing on X, has suggested that Palace are now nearing a contract agreement with Sarr, who would be signing a five-year deal at Selhurst Park this summer:

After star forward Michael Olise’s departure to Bayern Munich, Palace were keen to address the forward line in the transfer market ahead of the new season.

The Eagles were linked with multiple names to replace the Dutchman, including Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville and Juventus starlet Matias Soule.

Sarr, who looks set for a return to England after 12 months in Marseille, has enjoyed a solid return to France, with three goals and four assists in 23 league appearances.

Ismaila Sarr Marseille Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Ligue 1 23 3 4 Europa League 10 2 1 Champions League Qualifiers 2 0 1

Last season, the 26-year-old helped Marseille reach the Europa League semi-final, where the Ligue 1 outfit were beaten by Atalanta 4-1 on aggregate.

After appointing ex-Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi as their new manager, the French giants have been busy in the transfer market so far – Premier League stars Mason Greenwood and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have arrived, while Eddie Nketiah could soon follow too.

The Eagles Eye Trevoh Chalobah

His Chelsea future remains in doubt

Crystal Palace and West Ham United are among the clubs interested in signing Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah, talkSPORT has reported.

The two Premier League rivals could soon step up their interest in the Englishman, who was left out of Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Despite promising performances at the end of last season, Chalobah is now among the players expected to leave before the window shuts, alongside several others, including Romelu Lukaku and Armando Broja.

With doubts over Marc Guehi’s future at Selhurst Park, the Eagles seem to be lining up alternatives if the England international decides to end his three-year stint at Palace this summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-07-24.