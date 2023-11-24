A (possible) hint has emerged over CM Punk’s wrestling future ahead of WWE Survivor Series, and it has fans rather excited.

The rumour mill has been rampant for months regarding what the future holds for CM Punk. Following the termination of his AEW contract on September 2, co-incidentally on the same day as WWE Payback, many have been desperate to know what his next move is going to be.

Immediately, there were those who linked Punk with a return to the company that he made a dramatic and controversial exit from in 2014, and a portion of viewers began to allow themselves to believe that WWE re-signing the ex-World Heavyweight Champion had become possible. It was even reported by multiple outlets that the two parties were 'in talks' shortly afterwards.

CM Punk is unlikely to return to WWE

Despite a return to WWE initially seeming very unlikely, even the most skeptical wrestling fans raised their eyebrows when many noticed potential references to CM Punk being integrated into Raw and SmackDown. At first, viewers started to notice lines commonly associated with the 45-year-old cropping up through Corey Graves on commentary, but the links got stronger as the weeks went on.

Those looking for a Punk return to WWE got excited when Shinsuke Nakamura hit a ‘Go To Sleep’ on two consecutive weeks of Raw, and the Japanese star’s confusing cryptic promos in recent weeks have gotten people talking even more. Regarding his segments, Nakamura has been talking to a mystery man, asking his foe to ‘set him free’ and saying ‘I know you are close’ without fans knowing who he’s referring to.

Particularly with Survivor Series taking place in Chicago tomorrow night, some feel as if the two-time NXT Champion is being used as a way to re-introduce CM Punk to the WWE, perhaps through an impromptu open challenge at the AllState Arena, although that has been confirmed as of yet.

New 'Cult of Personality' remix released

Admittedly, despite there being potential hints dotted throughout the last couple of weeks, the prevailing belief among fans and journalists is that CM Punk will not be at Survivor Series on November 25. However, rumours of a WWE comeback simply won’t die down as we head into tomorrow night and towards Royal Rumble season.

To throw even more fuel on the fire when it comes to Punk WWE return, the online fanbase has been sparked into a frenzy due to the actions of Living Colour, the band who are behind ‘Cult of Personality’. As spotted by @WrestleOps on X among others, the song synonymous with the 'Second City Saint' was remixed and unexpectedly released onto all streaming platforms earlier today.

While that may not initially seem like a big deal, cast your mind back to almost five months ago, when Rev Theory released a slightly altered version of Randy Orton’s iconic ‘Voices’ theme music at the end of June. As we know now, 'The Viper' is set to return from an injury that has kept him out for over 18 months at Survivor Series, likely using the remix of his song.

Whether Living Colour’s new version of Cult of Personality will accompany CM Punk as he walks back through WWE’s doors for the first time in almost a decade remains to be seen, as it’s possible that the band are just trying to capitalise on the hype of the rumours. Still, with Survivor Series less than 48 hours away, many viewers are tuning in hoping to see a shock return.

As always, should more come out about CM Punk potentially coming back to WWE, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.