Gyokeres is one of the names on Arsenal's list with Isak (who remains the dream target, but Newcastle insist on keeping him) and Sesko, who costs a similar amount of money. No talks have started yet, but Berta appreciates Gyokeres since he was at Atletico as director.

I expect Ekitike to play in the Premier League next season, I said that 10 days ago and keep insisting as this is the feeling in the industry. There are contacts already but from several clubs, too early to indicate a favorite.

It’s still March, the domino is yet to start. Also in this case, too early. But many clubs were keen in January so I’m sure there will be movements in summer with £62.5m release clause active