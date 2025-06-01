Floyd Mayweather's biggest protege right now, Curmel Moton, continued his winning run during a Premier Boxing Champions fight card that took place at an event GIVEMESPORT attended inside the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas on Saturday, the 31st of May.

Moton has for years been a red-hot prospect in American boxing — not least because of the teenager's association with Mayweather, who helped develop Gervonta 'Tank' Davis into a household name, but also for his abilities, impressive finishes, and mesmerizing training sessions at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Vegas.

This weekend, he continued to add to his growing name in