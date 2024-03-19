Highlights GIVEMESPORT ranks NBA players based on Hall of Fame likelihood using criteria like postseason success and MVP awards.

The top tier includes LeBron, Durant, and Curry as generational talents with international impact.

Lower tiers assess players like DeRozan and Beal who may not make the Hall of Fame due to injuries or lack of accolades.

The NBA has been experiencing a talent boom this last decade, with an influx of young prospects adding depth that’s never been seen before in the league. There’s a lot of great talent, but not all are Hall of Fame level.

In recent years, the term “Hall of Famer” has become an adjective to describe NBA talent and how they rank in basketball history. We’ve seen it used extensively in discussions or debates, but what does it mean?

To try and answer this question, GIVEMESPORT has compiled a list of current NBA players and ranked them according to their likelihood of making it to the Hall of Fame. The following criteria were used to rank these players to specific tiers:

Regular season success Postseason success Individual accolades (MVPs, All-NBAs) Longevity International Basketball Success and Impact

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The NBA is the only league where every player to win MVP has made the Hall of Fame

1 First Ballot Locks

All-time greats whose longevity, postseason success, and impact in international play make them locks to make it

The players in this tier can be touted as generation-defining players. They’re undisputed all-timers who have stamped their class in league record books, whether it be through unprecedented postseason success or individual dominance.

NBA Career Statistics of First Ballot Locks Player PPG RPG APG WS/48 BPM Why They're Here In 5 Words or Less LeBron James 27.1 7.5 7.4 .224 8.7 Top 3 Player All-Time Kevin Durant 27.3 7.0 4.4 .211 6.7 Top 3 Scorer All-Time Stephen Curry 24.8 4.7 6.4 .199 6.5 Greatest Shooter Ever Kawhi Leonard 20.0 6.4 3.0 .217 6.7 2 Championships, 2 Finals MVPs Chris Paul 17.6 4.5 9.4 .233 7.0 Top 5 PG All-Time James Harden 24.3 5.6 7.1 .216 6.5 All-Time Offensive Engine Russell Westbrook 21.8 7.2 8.2 .136 3.9 Triple Double King Anthony Davis 24.0 10.6 2.5 .211 5.9 NBA, NCAA, and Olympic Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo 23.3 9.7 4.8 .202 6.5 2 MVPs, NBA Champion Nikola Jokić 20.8 10.7 6.9 .253 9.9 2 MVPs, NBA Champion Luka Dončić 28.6 8.6 8.2 .175 7.7 Euroleague Legend

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry require very little explanation. They are the pillars of the generation front and center of the NBA’s social media boom. The longevity they have shown is unheard of, putting up production in their mid-30s that match their peak.

Injuries robbed us of sustained excellence from Kawhi Leonard, but his success whenever he was healthy is enough to make him a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He’s an all-time defender who developed into one of the best midrange players in league history. Bringing a championship to the Toronto Raptors locked his spot up; anything else is gravy at this point.

Chris Paul, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook may raise some eyebrows because of their questionable postseason records, but their individual accolades and international basketball success more than make up for it.

They’re all gold medalists who were the best point guards during the respective points of their careers. The way each of them dominated was unique and had an impact on the basketball world.

Anthony Davis may be a controversial inclusion solely because of his reputation as an injury-riddled superstar big man, but the accolades don’t lie. He’s won a championship in college, the pros, and even as an Olympian. He’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo are both very similar as foreign-born MVPs and NBA champions, but the way they achieved their success couldn’t have been more different.

Jokić is putting up one of the greatest peaks of all time with finesse – and sometimes unconventional – offensive game, while Giannis has established himself as one of the most physically dominant players in league history.

Luka Dončić’s inclusion might raise some eyebrows given his lack of postseason success and general lack of NBA experience. While his individual accolades alone don’t make him a first-ballot Hall of Famer, it’s his success internationally that puts him over the top.

As a teenager, he won a Euroleague championship and an MVP. He’s reignited Slovenian basketball as a team one should take seriously in FIBA play. Remember, it’s the Basketball Hall of Fame, not the NBA Hall of Fame.

2 Not First Ballot, But Will Get In

Elite talents who enjoyed a good mix of success in the regular season and playoffs





Just because a player is in this tier doesn’t mean they won’t make it to the Hall of Fame. Becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer is difficult!

These players may not have been generation-defining, but they made enough of an impact to be considered as surefire Hall of Famers.

NBA Career Statistics of Sure Hall of Famers Player PPG RPG APG WS/48 BPM Why They're Here In 5 Words or Less Kyrie Irving 23.5 4.0 5.7 .165 4.5 All-Time Championship Shot Damian Lillard 25.1 4.2 6.7 .175 4.7 All-Time Clutch Player Draymond Green 8.7 7.0 5.6 .126 2.5 All-Time Defensive Anchor Klay Thompson 19.6 3.5 2.3 .102 0.5 Top 3 All-Time Shooter Jimmy Butler 18.3 5.4 4.2 .204 5.0 All-Time Playoff Performer Patty Mills 8.9 1.7 2.2 .096 -0.1 Australian Basketball Legend

Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard are often compared to one another. Championship rings aside, what’s undeniable with the two of them is their ability to create moments.

Irving’s shot in Game 7 of the 2016 Finals is one of the most clutch moments in NBA Finals history. Lillard’s endless list of game-winners, both in the regular season and the playoffs, together with his individual success makes him a surefire Hall of Famer.

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson may not be the generation-defining talent that Stephen Curry was, but they were arguably as important to the success of the Golden State Warriors dynasty as Curry was. Draymond established himself as one of the most unique defenders in league history with his versatility and basketball IQ. Klay’s ability to perform when the lights are brightest, paired with a heat check that’s arguably the hottest in league history, makes him a lock to make it.

Jimmy Butler is a trickier case. He’s never been dominant in the regular season. What makes him a lock is how impactful his postseason performances have been. He’s never struck someone as a franchise-level talent. It’s his sheer will and unbreakable fighting spirit that put him to this level in the first place.

Just like Doncic, Patty Mills is in this tier largely thanks to his success internationally. He’s the closest thing Australia has to a GOAT. His performance in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics helped secure this spot. His championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014 is a cherry on the top of the sundae.

3 Probable Hall of Famers

Greats in their own way, but need an extra kick to be surefire Hall of Famers

Players in this tier may be Hall of Famers, but a lack of individual accolades or postseason success holds them back from making it to the next tier.

NBA Career Statistics of Probable Hall of Famers Player PPG RPG APG WS/48 BPM Why They're Here In 5 Words or Less Joel Embiid 27.8 11.2 3.6 .220 7.0 All-Timer, Questionable Playoffs Paul George 20.8 6.3 3.7 .145 3.9 Elite But Inconsistent Rudy Gobert 12.6 11.8 1.3 .221 3.5 3 DPOYs, Weak Playoff Resume Kevin Love 16.5 10.2 2.3 .167 3.3 NBA Champion, Limited Peak Kyle Lowry 14.3 4.3 6.2 .148 2.8 Raptor Legend, Not an All-Timer Jrue Holiday 16.2 4.2 6.4 .104 1.7 All-Time Perimeter Defender, Champion

Among the players in this tier, Joel Embiid is the one who has the biggest chance of jumping up to first-ballot status. He’s the only one with an MVP on this tier and he continues to put up stat lines that have never been seen before. His only drawback? It’s a big one: postseason success. Until he proves he can perform when the lights are brightest, he’ll stay on this tier.

Paul George and Rudy Gobert have interesting cases. They’re both elite in their own special ways – George with his smooth two-way play and Gobert with his defense – but their flaws in the postseason prevent them from becoming locks to make it to the Hall of Fame.

A championship with the LA Clippers would elevate Paul George, while success with the French Basketball Team may be Gobert’s best shot at becoming a surefire Hall of Famer.

Kevin Love is a bit tricky. Being a key cog in one of the most iconic NBA champions is nothing to scoff at, but his lack of a sustained peak prevents him from being a lock. If he could have continued being a consistent double-double threat while winning with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, maybe he would have gone up a notch.

Kyle Lowry and Jrue Holiday are two point guards who are all-timers in their own special way, but aren’t exactly elite compared to their contemporaries. Would they deserve to make it to the Hall of Fame? Absolutely. Should they be first-ballot? Highly doubtful.

4 Too Early to Say

They’ve started their careers strong, but they have a long way to the top

The talent boom over this last decade has been fueled by players in their early 20s. They may potentially be Hall of Famers based on their talent alone, but they need to prove themselves as undisputed winners first before we elevate them to the upper tiers.

NBA Career Statistics of Too Early to Say Tier Player PPG RPG APG WS/48 BPM Why They're Here In 5 Words or Less Bam Adebayo 15.3 8.7 3.5 .163 2.6 Need stronger postseason impact Jayson Tatum 23.1 7.2 3.5 .153 3.6 Just 26 Years Old Anthony Edwards 22.9 5.2 4.0 .074 1.0 Minnesota Franchise Player Victor Wembanyama 20.8 10.4 3.5 .079 4.5 1 Year of Experience, More to Come Paolo Banchero 21.3 6.8 4.5 .071 0.1 Amazing Year 2, More Soon Trae Young 25.6 3.6 9.5 .130 3.0 Elite PG, More Success Needed Devin Booker 24.2 4.0 5.0 .104 1.1 Elite SG, Can he win? Karl-Anthony Towns 22.9 10.9 3.2 .186 4.5 No Postseason Success, All-time Shooter

Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo find themselves in the same boat, albeit for different reasons. They’ve enjoyed a considerable amount of postseason success but their lack of consistent impact prevents them from becoming locks for now.

The good thing is, they’re both still young. Tatum is just 26 years old and sooner than later, Adebayo could take the mantle as the Miami Heat's franchise player once Jimmy Butler starts to decline.

Anthony Edwards, Victor Wembanyama, and Paolo Banchero are all number-one picks who have justified the hype. It’s too early to call them Hall of Famers, but their trajectory directs them to potential first-ballot status. Edwards is a potential face of the league. Wembanyama has come out with one of the greatest rookie seasons of all time. Banchero is the lynchpin of a sleeping giant in Orlando.

Trae Young, Devin Booker, and Karl-Anthony Towns are all talented players who have been in the league for quite some time now. They’ve all established themselves as elite – even all-time in some facets – but their lack of postseason success prevents them from elevating up a tier. The good news? They’re all still under the age of 30.

5 Probably Won’t Make It

Their primes were electrifying, but not elite enough to make it to the Hall of Fame

Father Time is undefeated. When it comes to eradicating a player’s Hall of Fame case, it’s arguably suspect number one. Injuries, ghosts of the past, lack of hardware, and a limited peak describe the players in this tier.

NBA Career Statistics of Probably Won’t Tier Player PPG RPG APG WS/48 BPM Why They're Here In 5 Words or Less Blake Griffin 19.0 8.0 4.0 .160 3.3 Injuries killed his peak Derrick Rose 17.4 3.2 5.2 .097 1.2 One MVP, downhill since then John Wall 18.7 4.2 8.9 .094 2.2 Great peak derailed by injuries DeMar DeRozan 21.2 4.4 4.1 .127 0.9 The ghost of LeBronto Kemba Walker 19.3 3.8 5.3 .116 2.8 Not remembered as a winner Al Horford 13.2 8.0 3.3 .158 3.0 Consistent, reliable, but not elite DeAndre Jordan 8.8 10.0 0.9 .171 1.2 No rings in Lob City Bradley Beal 22.0 4.1 4.3 .103 1.6 Elite scorer, no winning moments Andre Drummond 12.8 12.4 1.3 .154 1.2 Good counting stats, limited impact Khris Middleton 16.9 4.8 3.9 .117 0.7 Champion, but does not stand out

Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose, and John Wall are the victims of injuries despite being among the most talented players of their generation. Griffin’s game evolved in the middle of all his lower leg troubles, but not enough to generate success that would make him a Hall of Famer.

With Rose, it’s a tale that’s been told again and again. Injuries robbed us of one of the most dynamic point guards in league history. For Wall, he had his peak in 2017 but injuries prevented him from replicating the same success even though that year was supposed to be a stepping stone for him to be great.

DeMar DeRozan is a unique case. He has slowly been climbing all-time scoring lists and his longevity can match all-time greats, but the ghost of "LeBronto" has haunted him ever since leaving the Raptors. With a talent pool as deep as it’s ever been, it’s tough to make a case for DeRozan as a Hall of Famer.

Kemba Walker has one shining moment: his NCAA tournament run which led to the UConn Huskies winning March Madness in 2011. After that? Memories of winning have been few and far between. His lack of size prevented him from making a meaningful impact in the NBA. Ending up in the most talented era of point guards did not help Walker’s case as well.

Al Horford has been one of the most consistent and reliable players in league history. The problem is he isn’t elite enough to be considered a Hall of Famer. A championship with the Boston Celtics may help his case, but otherwise, it’s tough to imagine him ending up in the hall.

DeAndre Jordan, Bradley Beal, and Andre Drummond all have similar stories. They were all fun players who electrified the league with their athleticism, scoring, and rebounding respectively. The problem: they never won as key pieces when it mattered the most.

Jordan won with the Denver Nuggets but as a bench player. Beal may make a run with the Big 3 Phoenix Suns, but it’s tough to imagine him receiving much credit when he’s playing with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Drummond continues to rack up numbers but of little winning value.

It’s weird to find Khris Middleton on this tier considering his fellow Bucks teammates Giannis and Jrue are in the upper tiers. The problem with Middleton was how limited his impact was in the grander scheme of things. There isn’t a single iconic moment tied to him and even though he was Milwaukee’s second-best scorer during that championship run, it is tough to crown him as their next most impactful player. He is likely to not make the hall, but at least he has a championship ring to make up for it.