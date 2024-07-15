Highlights Current NBA players are breaking the 60-point threshold regularly, sparking speculation about breaking Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point record.

Current players like Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid and Luka Dončić show the potential to achieve this historic scoring feat.

Chamberlain's record may be within reach in today's game with more offensive threats, evolving dynamics and exceptional scoring abilities.

A captivating question reverberates through the league in the electric aftermath of recent NBA scoring spectacles: Is Wilt Chamberlain's iconic single-game record of 100 points within reach in today's game?

The NBA landscape has witnessed an unprecedented surge in individual scoring, prompting speculation about the possibility of a new record.

That surge has not only raised eyebrows but has also redefined expectations.

Between 1990 and 2004, a mere three NBA players achieved the 60-point milestone. However, the 2023-24 season saw multiple players hit and surpass that mark, with Luka Dončić 's staggering 73 points leading the charge.

At this point, it's fair to wonder whether a player will eventually eclipse Chamberlain's record.

The closest we've seen to a player reaching that mark was Kobe Bryant , who scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in 2006.

We've seen several 70-point games, but who's the most likely current player to hit 100?

5 Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell has shown the ability to pour in points from all three levels

Donovan Mitchell stands out as an active player who came tantalizingly close to Chamberlain's historic 100-point performance on January 3, 2023, dropping an impressive 71 against the Chicago Bulls .

Donovan Mitchell vs. Chicago Bulls (1/3/2023) Category Stat Points 71 Rebounds 8 Assists 11 FG% 64.7 (22-for-34) FT% 80 (20-for-25) 3PT% 46.7 (7-for-15)

Upon departing the Utah Jazz for Cleveland, Mitchell found himself on a superior team with multiple offensive threats. This strategic move has the potential to consistently shift defensive attention away from him, fueling speculation that Mitchell could be gearing up to chase the Chamberlain points record.

4 Devin Booker

Booker can be a pure scorer when he wants to fill it up

At 27 years old, Phoenix Suns ' sharpshooter Devin Booker still has ample time to surpass his previous record, the third-best among active players, of 70 points.

Although he achieved that mark back in 2017 (late in his second NBA season at age 20) in a loss against the Boston Celtics , Booker now sits on the list with another scoring legend, teammate Kevin Durant .

Booker has proven to be a willing playmaker in the NBA, with a career average of 5.0 assists per game. He would either need to or be forced into becoming a more selfish shot-chucker, even for a night, to have a chance at hitting 100.

But he also has a stellar mid-range game, the strength to fight through contact at the basket, a good enough three-point shot to go off from deep and is an 87 percent career free-throw shooter.

Devin Booker vs. Boston Celtics (March 25, 2017) Category Stat Points 70 Rebounds 8 Assists 6 FG% 52.5 (21-for-40) FT% 92.3 (24-for-46) 3PT% 36.4 (4-for-11)

While his partnership with Durant may result in fewer shots on certain nights, it could also open up opportunities for Booker to unleash that scoring prowess, reminiscent of the historic Chamberlain 100-point game.

3 Damian Lillard

Is 'Dame Time' clutch enough to reach the century mark?

Demonstrating his prowess from beyond the arc less than a week before the Chamberlain 100-point game anniversary, Damian Lillard showcased a remarkable performance in a 131-114 victory over the Houston Rockets in 2023.

Dropping 71 points on a stellar 13-for-22 shooting night from long range, the 6-foot-2 guard showed the ability to match or even surpass Chamberlain's record.

Damian Lillard vs. Houston Rockets (2/27/2023) Category Stat Points 71 Rebounds 6 Assists 6 FG% 57.8 (22-for-38) FT% 100 (14-for-14) 3PT% 59.0 (13-for-22)

Lillard has scored at least 50 points on seven occasions and has a 61-point game to go along with his 71-point affair. He's hit more than 10 threes in a game three times, attempted 20 free throws twice and has gotten up at least 30 shots seven times.

He's sixth in scoring average among all active players and third in three-pointers made.

On the right night, Lillard has all the necessary offensive skills to approach 100.

2 Joel Embiid

Efficiency, along with a rare big-man skill set, make Embiid Wilt-esque

In a standout performance, Joel Embiid notched an incredible 70 points on 24-for-41 shooting, accompanied by a career-high 18 rebounds on January 23, 2024.

This franchise-record-setting display featured a complete stat line of 70 points, 18 rebounds and five assists — a combination never witnessed in NBA history.

Joel Embiid vs. San Antonio Spurs (1/23/2024) Category Stat Points 70 Rebounds 18 Assists 5 FG% 58.5 (28-for-41) FT% 91.3 (21-for-23) 3PT% 50 (1-for-2)

Embiid's stellar performance broke Chamberlain's 76ers franchise record of 68 points, making him a formidable contender for the elusive 100-point mark.

It would be fitting if another Philadelphia big man was the one to finally hit 101.

1 Luka Dončić

Luka may be more capable than any current star

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić leads the pack, who, at just 25, is the youngest player on this list.

Having turned 24 just two days before the Chamberlain 100 points anniversary, Doncic boasts a career-high of 73 points and led the NBA in points per game last season at 33.9.

Adding Kyrie Irving , a 60-point scorer himself, to the Mavs backcourt has alleviated some of the defensive focus on the rising star. With time on his side, Doncic emerges as a frontrunner in the quest to break the single-game NBA points record.

Luka Doncic vs. Atlanta Hawks (1/26/2024) Category Stat Points 73 Rebounds 10 Assists 7 FG% 75.8 (25-for-33) FT% 93.8 (15-for-16) 3PT% 61.5 (8-for-13)

As the league undergoes a scoring renaissance, pursuing a new single-game scoring record is gaining momentum.

With stars like Doncic, Embiid, Lillard, Booker and Mitchell showcasing extraordinary scoring abilities, the prospect of someone challenging Chamberlain's historic feat becomes an enticing storyline.

The evolving dynamics of the game set the stage for potential record-breaking performances, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next scoring spectacle in the modern NBA.