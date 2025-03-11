Summary The WWE Hall of Fame is the highest honour a WWE Superstar can achieve.

With one of the best rosters in years, these are the current WWE Superstars who could one day enter the Hall of Fame.

The WWE has seen a litany of talent walk through its illustrious doors over its storied history. Having produced countless household names since its acceptance as professional wrestling's flagbearer in 1950, there is a special place for the exceptional WWE Superstars. The Hall of Fame is a ceremony that takes place over several sports and honours the greats of a certain industry. The WWE hosted their inaugural ceremony in 1993, with Andre the Giant being the sole inductee, and have made the event a staple of WrestleMania weekend ever since. A highly-anticipated event every year, some of WWE's most transcendent names are inductees.

From The Undertaker to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, the best of the best are celebrated with a Hall of Fame ring. A ceremony that has also inducted numerous celebrities in the past, such as Snoop Dogg and Donald Trump, there is a place in the Hall of Fame for anyone who has entertained on WWE programming. With the current WWE product providing fans with one of the highest-quality rosters in years, these are 16 of the current WWE Superstars who could one day find themselves in the WWE Hall of Fame.

16 Asuka

The Empress of Tomorrow

Ranking WWE Superstar World Championships Debut 16. Asuka 4 2015

Having signed with the WWE in 2015, Asuka arrived in the United States following a stellar career in Japan. The first Japanese women's wrestler to sign with the company since Bull Nakano in 1994, a little less than six months after her debut in NXT, and Asuka had already defeated Bayley for the NXT Women's Championship. Enjoying a flawless stay on NXT, Asuka would arrive on the main roster undefeated, which would remain the case until 2018.

Winning the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble, the Empress of Tomorrow would suffer her first loss in 914 days at the Showcase of the Immortals, losing to Charlotte Flair. Asuka's WWE career would ebb and flow over the years, with her either being in the World Championship picture or an unrepresented tag team with Kairi Sane, the Kabuki Warriors.

Having won four main roster Women's World Titles, Asuka has helped fix the stereotypes around Japanese representation in the WWE. A world-class wrestler beloved by the WWE Universe, when it is all said and done, Asuka will have a place in the Hall of Fame waiting for her.

15 Sami Zayn

Always the bridesmaid, never the bride

Ranking WWE Superstar World Championships Debut 15. Sami Zayn 0 2013

Sami Zayn is the only WWE Superstar on this list who is without a main roster World Championship to his name, something the WWE Universe hope desperately changes. A fan favourite, the Canadian has proven he can do it all over the years. Enjoying a fruitful run in Triple H's NXT, Zayn established himself as the babyface of all babyfaces. The Honourary Uce would taste main roster wrestling for the first time in 2015, as he surprised Montreal and faced John Cena for his United States Championship, albeit injuring himself in the process.

Finally, a main roster WWE Superstar, Zayn's first few years were spent meddling around in WWE's midcard. Having won four Intercontinental Championships, the Canadian's best work came as a part of the Bloodline. Inserting himself as the Honourary Uce in a faction full of legitimate family members, the once Great Liberator provided the WWE Universe with countless laughs.

Culminating his story with the Bloodline in the main event of WrestleMania 39, where he and Kevin Owens faced the Uso's in a highly-acclaimed match, all that is left for Zayn to do is win the big one, something he has come so close to doing.

14 Rhea Ripley

The Australian has already had a Hall of Fame-worthy career

Ranking WWE Superstar World Championships Debut 14. Rhea Ripley 3 2017

Rhea Ripley is yet to turn 30, and yet she has already proved to be one of the biggest WWE Women's wrestlers in recent years. Signing with the company at just 20 years old, the WWE Universe has been fortunate to watch her progression first-hand from a blonde-haired happy-go-lucky babyface to the beloved Nightmare.

Having earned World Championship gold in NXT and NXT UK, Ripley joined the main roster in 2021, where she would defeat Asuka at WrestleMania 37 just two months later for the Raw Women's Championship. Always in the main event scene, it wasn't until the Judgement Day that the Australian truly found herself.

Producing fantastic work with the likes of Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Charlotte Flair, the Eradicator managed to keep up her momentum following her departure from the Judgement Day in 2024. With three main roster World Championships and a Royal Rumble win already under her belt, Ripley is a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

13 AJ Styles

He is called the Phenomenal One for a reason

Ranking WWE Superstar World Championships Debut 13. AJ Styles 2 2016

Not just a sure bet for WWE's Hall of Fame, but the countless other promotions he's thrived in, AJ Styles is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. Arriving to the WWE with his iconic Royal Rumble debut, he was instantly placed in a sink-or-swim programme with Chris Jericho.

Having enjoyed a 371-day reign with the WWE Championship, Styles' programme around this with John Cena is seen as some of the pair's best matches in the squared circle. Paired with Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and even Omos throughout his decade-long career in the WWE, the Phenomenal One has always managed to keep afloat and remind fans of just how good he is, even if the surrounding booking was questionable.