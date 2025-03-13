Summary WWE WrestleMania 41 is just weeks away.

The Grandest Stage of them All will play host to seismic matches.

The betting odds for WrestleMania 41 have been revealed.

With WrestleMania 41 approaching, the WWE Universe is ready for the bell to ring in Las Vegas. The biggest show on the professional wrestling calendar, WrestleMania is one of the biggest attractions in sports. Labelled the Grandest Stage of them All for a reason, the 2025 edition of the event has been built with grandiosity.

With the winners of the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber aiming to capitalise on their victories at the Showcase of the Immortals, it is a show that will mark John Cena's final appearance at the landmark. With two nights of action in store for the WWE Universe, these are the betting favorites going into WrestleMania 41.

Although only four World Title matches have been announced for April's event, the prospective card has fans more than excited. With the likes of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Logan Paul and Seth Rollins all looking likely to appear in Las Vegas, the Show of Shows will cap off a successful Road to WrestleMania that has seen numerous record-breaking shows. A period in the wrestling calendar where unpredictability is rife, one way that the WWE Universe can anticipate surprises is via betting odds. Able to give insight into who is the underdog and who is the favourite, the current betting odds, as per BetOnline, for WrestleMania 41 are eye-opening.

Related WWE WrestleMania 41: Venue, How to Watch, Tickets and More WrestleMania 41 should be another historic event for the WWE. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 edition of the Show of Shows.

Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

A potentially record-breaking main event

Match Favourite Underdog Cody Rhodes (C) vs. John Cena Cena: -200 (1/2) Rhodes: +150 (3/2)

What will surely be the main event of night two of WrestleMania, the seismic Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, sees The Champ going to Las Vegas as the bookmaker's favourite. A bout with immense stakes, Cena has the opportunity to win a record-breaking 17th World Championship, a number that would take him above Ric Flair as the winningest WWE Superstar of all time.

Cody Rhodes was the bookie's favourite ahead of WrestleMania 39, and the WWE Universe knows how that panned out. Entering Las Vegas as the underdog, the American Nightmare will be hoping he can channel Roman Reigns' surprise victory from their first encounter and shock the fans in attendance at the Allegiant Stadium.

A match that will be Cena's first bout as a heel, Rhodes has the potential to cement himself as WWE's greatest-ever babyface against a competitor who currently holds that title. With the WWE Universe already wanting this bout to get underway, that might not be the case when they find out Rhodes is not the favourite to win.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE's Top Girl will aim to dismantle Tiffy Time

Match Favourite Underdog Tiffany Stratton (C) vs. Charlotte Flair Flair: -150 (2/3) Stratton: +110 (11/10)

A bout that the bookies have as a close encounter, Charlotte Flair edges the odds with a 60% chance of winning against Tiffany Stratton. With the WWE Women's Championship on the line, the inventor of Tiffy Time will be appearing at her first WrestleMania, defending against arguably the greatest WWE women's wrestler of all time.

Having graduated from NXT in early 2024, Stratton became a standout feature in the WWE women's division. Validated with a win at Money in the Bank, she would successfully cash in on Nia Jax. Having previously mentioned her dream match was against Flair, it appears Stratton's dreams are coming true. Now set to walk into WrestleMania as champion and facing off against her dream opponent, she will be hoping to defy her underdog status.

For Charlotte, winning is a formality. Having won 16 World Championships between her runs in NXT and the main roster, the daughter to Ric Flair has cemented herself as one of the greatest women's wrestlers. Having won the Royal Rumble, becoming the first two-time women's winner, the Top Girl will hope her role as favourite comes to fruition in Las Vegas.

Gunther vs. Jey Uso

The Main Event is the heavy favourite

Credit: WWE

Match Favourite Underdog Gunther (C) vs. Jey Uso Jey Uso: -1000 (1/10) Gunther: +550 (11/2)

'Main Event' Jey Uso's rise to the top has been a joy for the WWE Universe to witness, and it appears it is set to receive its crowning moment at WrestleMania. Receiving a 91% chance of winning, according to BetOnline, it would mark Uso's first win against Gunther after an incredibly one-sided rivalry.

Fans were in shock when Uso eliminated John Cena from the Royal Rumble and won the event. A move no one saw coming, it turned Uso's nickname into a reality. A true main event star, Gunther has been the one talent he can't overcome. Losing during the pair's Intercontinental Championship feud, Uso will be glad to hear that his match for the World Heavyweight Championship will see him all but guaranteed a win.

For Gunther, although WrestleMania 41 seems to be the end of the road for his first World Championship run, he will be proud to have elevated another title. Having had arguably the greatest Intercontinental Championship reign in WWE history, the Ring General has continued his upward momentum under Triple H. Set for heartbreak in Las Vegas, the WWE Universe will continue to adore Gunther's work regardless.