Highlights Curry edged Ionescu in a three-point shootout 29-26.

The event was highly anticipated and successful.

The NBA's ratings hit a four-year high, propelling the possibility of further matchups.

Stephen Curry narrowly beat Sabrina Ionescu of the WNBA in a three-point shootout during All-Star weekend, 29-26. Ionescu issued a challenge to Curry in July when she set a combined NBA/WNBA record by making 25 of a possible 27 shots. She is also the holder of the single-season WNBA three-point record.

Curry is the NBA's all-time three-point leader, taking the title from Ray Allen last season. The shootout between the NBA's and WNBA's best two shooters was highly touted by the league and was billed as one of the central events at All-Star Weekend, with advertisements and promotions for the event all over TV and social media.

An Eventful Night

Curry and Ionescu compete in a historic All-Star event

What started as a challenge after the WNBA Three-Point competition ended as one of the more historic nights in recent NBA memory. Ionescu challenged Curry to a three-point competition after she set the record for most points in the WNBA three-point contest.

Curry accepted the challenge during a game against the Sacramento Kings on January 25.

Curry, who scored 29 points in the challenge, took the lead late in the last rack to surpass the 26 points scored by Ionescu. Curry's shooting prowess arena speaks for itself. The all-time leader in threes with 3,642, Curry has already established himself as the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA.

Ionesu, however, is also an elite sniper from deep with an impressive 44.8 percent from three last season. It was close, but Curry took the lead late with makes on his final two shots, enough to give him a small victory.

It was great for not only the NBA but the WNBA as well. Ionescu shot from the NBA three-point line which sits 22 feet in the corners and 23 feet and 9 inches everywhere else. A noticeable difference from the 20-foot line the WNBA plays with.

Shooting close to four feet further than she is used to, there was no obstacle as Ionescu's 26 would have been enough to put her in the finals of the NBA Three-Point Contest that took place right before her shootout with Curry.

The challenge came after Ionescu set the record in the 2023 WNBA Three Point Challenge with an explosive 37 points in a single round. With much hype and all eyes on Indianapolis, the match-up did not disappoint.

“If you can shoot, you can shoot. It doesn’t matter if you’re a boy or a girl.”-Ionescu

But that was expected. Two of the best shooters in today's game facing off in a first-of-its-kind match-up was sure to make headlines. But the reaction from the basketball world may show that this is only the beginning.

While most reactions were positive, some comments made by sports personalities left a stain on an otherwise exceptional night. TNT's Kenny Smith remarked Ionescu should have "attempted her shots from the WNBA 3-pt line" despite the fact Ionescu outshot most of the men in the NBA's contest.

While Smith represents a minority, it still highlights the distance WNBA and women college athletes must go to garner respect.

More to come

A successful night leads to the highest ratings in four years

So what's next? Such an eventful night led to the NBA's highest Saturday rating in four years. After such a successful launch, the NBA would be wise to continue. Bringing back Ionescu and Curry in 2025 feels like a no-brainer at this point.

Especially considering the All-Star Weekend will be held at the Chase Center, home of Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Perhaps the winner of the WNBA's competition can then face off against the winner of the NBA's competition. A team of Curry and Ionescu against the WNBA and NBA winners of next year's contest would have the potential of rivaling the impact of this year's event.

Another idea is allowing college superstar Caitlin Clark, the NCAA all-time leader in points for women with 3,569, to participate. Considering Clark has drawn significant comparisons to Curry, it would make an ideal fit. And while specific names have yet to be announced, Ionescu thinks the future is bright.

"We've been talking about different ways to change this up next year. I think he (Curry) has a partner in mind that's gonna join him. I'm open to any partner that can help me win and take that belt that he has."-Ionescu

No matter which direction Commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA goes, the options are limitless. Thanks to ambassadors of basketball like Curry and Ionescu, the barriers that once separated the NBA and WNBA continue to be chipped away.