Highlights The Clippers ended the Warriors' winning streak with a 130-125 victory, despite missing key players.

Norman Powell made crucial three-pointers down the stretch to secure the win for the Clippers in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors need to win their next game against the Jazz to avoid falling below .500 before the All-Star break.

The Los Angeles Clippers put an end to the Golden State Warriors' five-game winning streak with a 130-125 victory on Thursday night at Chase Center to enter the NBA All-Star break on a high note.

The Clippers used a furious 4th quarter rally, where they outscored the Warriors 44-28 in the fourth quarter to snap a two-game slide. Los Angeles managed to close out Golden State despite Paul George fouling out with 3:07 remaining in the game and Kawhi Leonard sitting out with an adductor injury.

Norman Powell made four three-pointers, including a huge one down the stretch with 2:25 to go to put the Clippers up by six. Amir Coffey, who came in for George when he fouled out, also made a massive triple a minute later to stretch Los Angeles' lead to seven.

LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors – Scoring Leaders Players PTS FG% 3PT% Stephen Curry (GSW) 41 48.4 47.4 James Harden (LAC) 26 58.3 44.4 Brandin Podziemski (GSW) 25 75.0 100.0 Paul George (LAC) 24 47.1 14.3 Norman Powell (LAC) 21 61.5 71.4

The Warriors managed to close the gap to three after Brandin Podziemski drained a right corner three-pointer with 39.0 seconds remaining. But Klay Thompson, who recently said he'd accept a reduced role, seemingly lost sense of the situation and clock and immediately fouled Russell Westbrook, even though they didn't need to.

In the end, the Clippers held on for their 36th win of the season.

Powell finished the game with 21 points on 8-13 shooting off the bench, while James Harden led the team with 26 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. George had 24 points before fouling out in 33 minutes.

The Warriors won't have much time to sulk over this loss as they take on the Utah Jazz on Thursday night for their final game before the All-Star break.

Golden State was unable to capitalize on another huge night from Stephen Curry, who finished with a game-high 41 points on 15-31 shooting. Curry also connected on nine three-pointers to become the first player in NBA history to make seven or more three-pointers in four straight games. The NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made has now connected on 36 triples over his last four outings.

Podziemski also had a productive and efficient outing for the Dubs. The 20-year-old, who will participate in the Rising Stars Challenge during the All-Star Weekend finished with 25 points on 9-12 shooting, including 5-5 from beyond the arc, to go along with seven rebounds, and eight assists off the bench.

Clippers hung on just enough before 4th quarter barrage

Six players scored in double-figures

As mentioned, the Clippers were without Leonard due to an adductor strain. They struggled early on without their leading scorer, who is averaging 24.1 points per game this season. But despite trailing by double-digits through much of the night, they managed to stick around close enough and mount a massive fourth-quarter comeback, led by Norman Powell's hot shooting.

Just when the Warriors seemed like they were threatening to pull away in the second half, the Clippers managed to make timely buckets in the third quarter just to keep within striking distance. Golden State led by as much as 14 points in the fourth quarter, but Los Angeles managed to chip away at the lead, thanks to terrific play on both sides of the floor.

The Clippers brought the intensity and became more physical on the defensive end, which forced the Warriors to take tougher shots throughout the period. They also found their rhythm offensively, with George becoming more assertive and Powell heating up from beyond the arc.

Russell Westbrook also made some huge plays down the stretch and provided energy and hustle with three offensive rebounds in the quarter.

Game versus Jazz now a must-win for the Warriors

Looking to enter the All-Star break on a high note

All of a sudden, Golden State's upcoming game against the Jazz is a must-win. Instead of carrying more momentum into the All-Star break, the 26–26 Warriors are now looking to avoid losing two straight games and falling back to below .500.

Every game counts for the Warriors from this point on as they still find themselves at 10th in the Western Conference standings. It doesn't help that the 9th-seeded Los Angeles Lakers gained more separation from them with a win on Wednesday night, though the Jazz have now fallen 1.5 below them as well.

Still, for a championship-aspirant like the Warriors, sticking around in the play-in tournament picture is not where they want to be. This team is still aiming for an outright playoff berth, where they find themselves four games below.

The Warriors did beat the Jazz soundly earlier this week, and they certainly hope they can have a repeat performance on Thursday night, so they can feel better about themselves heading into the All-Star break.