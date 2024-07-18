Highlights Few Super Bowl runner-ups manage to get back to the big game due to various challenges and setbacks.

Team struggles after losing a Super Bowl range from injuries to contract disputes.

Despite the difficulties, one team in the last decade has managed to defy the odds.

When it comes to Super Bowls, everyone remembers the winners.

Their journeys are well-documented, and the aftermath of their championship is discussed extensively. Nick Foles will never have to buy a drink in Philadelphia again because of one February night in Minnesota.

The teams that fall short don't get as much love. Save for the Buffalo Bills of the early 1990s, how many NFL teams that lost a Super Bowl are remembered for what happened next? Their journey to glory (or disappointment) is often just as compelling, if not more so.

Past 10 Super Bowl Losers Team (SB Year) SB Loss Record Following Year Playoff Finish Following Year Denver Broncos (2013) 43-8 to SEA 12-4 Loss in Divisional Seattle Seahawks (2014) 28-24 to NE 10-6 Loss in Divisional Carolina Panthers (2015) 24-10 to DEN 6-10 Missed Playoffs Atlanta Falcons (2016) 34-28 to NE (OT) 10-6 Loss in Divisional New England Patriots (2017) 41-33 to PHI 11-5 Won Super Bowl 53 Los Angeles Rams (2018) 13-3 to NE 9-7 Missed Playoffs San Francisco 49ers (2019) 31-20 to KC 6-10 Missed Playoffs Kansas City Chiefs (2020) 31-9 to TB 12-5 Loss in AFC Championship Cincinnati Bengals (2021) 23-20 to LAR 12-4 Loss in AFC Championship Philadelphia Eagles (2022) 38-35 to KC 11-6 Loss in Wild Card San Francisco 49ers (2023) 25-22 to KC (OT) ? ?

Unfortunately, it doesn't work out for most teams. In fact, very few win the conference again, let alone get over the hump. Here's how the past 10 Super Bowl losers, starting with the 2013 season, have fared following their crushing defeats:

11 Super Bowl 48: Seattle Seahawks 43, Denver Broncos 8

An embarrassing loss that foreshadowed the following year's exit

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 2013 Denver Broncos had one of the NFL's greatest offenses. Anyone who hadn't seen them play until that season's Super Bowl wouldn't realize that. Denver opened the game on offense, and the first snap sailed into the end zone for a safety. Their lone points of the night came on the final play of the third quarter, when they were already down 36-0.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 2013 Denver Broncos hold the records for most points scored (606) and touchdowns (76) in a single season.

In 2014, the Broncos had another incredible season, especially offensively. They finished second in scoring, fourth in yards, and allowed the fewest sacks again. Defensively, there were some duds, but Denver improved dramatically to third in yardage. It led to a 12-4 season where a tiebreaker cost them the AFC's top seed.

Still, as the conference's No. 2 team, the Broncos earned a bye week before hosting their first playoff game. It came against QB Peyton Manning's former team, the Indianapolis Colts.

Denver's offense disappeared when it was time to shine. Their only touchdown came five minutes into the first quarter. The Broncos went 4-for-16 on third down and only finished with 200 net passing yards. That Colts defense was 19th in points allowed and gave up 45 in the AFC Championship Game the next week.

The Broncos fired head coach John Fox following this playoff loss. An elite offense was not Denver's path to another title, even if it consistently earned them a high seed in the AFC. As they learned the following year, the maxim "defense wins championships" still applies, even in the 21st century.

10 Super Bowl 49: New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24

A repeat vanished into heartbreak and heartbreak became a fractured locker room

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The ending of Super Bowl 49 is one of the NFL's most notorious. A year removed from their first title, the Seattle Seahawks were one yard away from taking a lead in the final 30 seconds of the next Super Bowl. Then, Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson, sealing another victory for the New England Patriots. Despite a 10-point lead entering the fourth quarter and two interceptions off Tom Brady, Seattle was flying home empty-handed.

That one play would haunt Seattle for years to come. Sure, they'd consistently make the playoffs, including the 2015 team. However, things were never the same, as their dominance faded to mere contention over the years.

In retrospect, the 2015 iteration of the Seahawks was tremendous by the numbers. Their defense again allowed the fewest points while "dipping" to second in yards. Seattle's offense jumped to fourth in yards gained and points scored. Yet, the final record was 10-6, three games behindf the Arizona Cardinals. Like the Super Bowl loss, this version of the Seahawks struggled to finish in tight games.

Off the field, Wilson had a long contract standoff before the season began. That relationship would be rocky for years and help accelerate the Legion of Boom's demise. Speaking of that vaunted defense, safety Kam Chancellor's holdout bled into the regular season. RB Marshawn Lynch and TE Jimmy Graham also suffered season-ending injuries.

Thanks to one of the most painful missed field goals of all time, the Seahawks successfully rallied from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to win their first playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings. The following week, they dug themselves a 31-point hole at halftime and couldn't overcome the eventual NFC Champion Carolina Panthers.

As for Seattle, they haven't made it further than the divisional round since that fateful play during Super Bowl 49.

9 Super Bowl 50: Denver Broncos 24, Carolina Panthers 10

A much sharper fall from grace

The Carolina Panthers have never had consecutive winning seasons, yet the 2015 team was the third in a row to win the NFC South. At 15-1, with the lone loss in Week 16, they had the franchise's best shot at a Super Bowl. However, this Denver defense finished with seven sacks and four takeaways in a dominant showing during Super Bowl 50. Carolina never held a lead in their Super Bowl defeat.

Before the 2016 season could even start, trouble was stirring.

General manager Dave Gettleman refused to pay All-Pro CB Josh Norman, nor did he franchise tag him, so Norman went to Washington for nothing in an avoidable situation. So, the Panthers waltzed into Denver for their Week 1 Super Bowl rematch without one of the previous season's most important pieces.

They lost that game when kicker Graham Gano's 50-yard field goal couldn't connect. That sparked a 1-5 start as they entered their bye week. Then came the injuries. QB Cam Newton was banged up all year and missed time because of a concussion. So did starting LT Michael Oher, and All-Decade LB Luke Kuechly.

When the nightmare ended, the Panthers were 6-10, alone in the NFC South's basement. Their offense was mediocre, and the defense was subpar. Carolina finished with one division win for the year. Since that Super Bowl 50 loss, the Panthers have had one winning season and one short postseason appearance.

8 Super Bowl 51: New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28

Moving on from one of the NFL's most painful losses was predictably rough

Up 28-3 with a little over 17 minutes remaining in regulation, the Atlanta Falcons could probably taste the champagne on their mouthpieces. It would take an all-time collapse to lose with the way they were playing. Inexplicably, the game wound up in overtime, tied at 28. Atlanta never touched the ball in OT, as confetti rained down for the New England dynasty again.

An issue with the 2016 Falcons was that the defense was atrocious. That group finished 27th in points allowed and 25th in yards. The Super Bowl collapse was just the cherry on top of many awful Sundays. Atlanta fixed that in 2017, ending the year top-10 in both categories.

The trade-off in 2017 was the offense dipping noticeably. The Falcons fell from first in points to 15th. They went from second in yards gained to eighth, even with significantly improved pass protection.

Their transitioning season ended with a solid 10-6 record, only third in the NFC South but good enough for a Wild Card spot. The defense put on a show in the postseason. Atlanta won their first matchup with the Rams by holding them to 13 points. In Philadelphia the next week, the Falcons limited the future champs to 15.

However, Atlanta's offense went missing in the second half against Philly. The team scored all 10 of their points in the first half, drying up just as they did in the Super Bowl. A two-yard fade attempt to Julio Jones fell short in the final minute of the fourth quarter. The Falcons have not had a winning season or playoff appearance since that loss.

7 Super Bowl 52: Philadelphia Eagles 41, New England Patriots 33

Of course this was the team to break the trend

In an all-time shootout, Brady was outdueled by Philadelphia's backup QB, Foles. Neither defense could stop a nosebleed. The Patriots were denied their repeat bid, while the Philly Special would live on forever. There's something about those NFC East teams against the New England dynasty.

Fortunately, none of those teams stood in the way throughout the 2018 campaign. The Patriots finished fourth in scoring offensively and seventh in scoring defensively. They cruised to another AFC East title with an 11-5 record, good enough for the AFC's second seed.

Their first playoff test came at home against the now Los Angeles Chargers. The Pats breezed into halftime up 35-7 before wrapping up the 41-28 victory. Another AFC West team came in the AFC Championship Game, the upstart Kansas City Chiefs, who were the conference's top seed.

Young QB and 2018 NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes, proved quite the adversary, turning a 14-0 deficit into a 21-17 lead. After trading a pair of scores, Brady took advantage of a K.C. offside call (the play that was called back due to the offside had been a game-sealing INT by Brady) and gave the Pats a 31-28 lead with 39 seconds left. Mahomes got the Chiefs into FG range for the equalizer.

Now in overtime, New England got the ball first. As always, it also meant that they had the ball last. The Patriots scored a touchdown, becoming the first team since those infamous early '90s Bills squads to make it to a Super Bowl after losing in the Big Game the previous season.

Super Bowl 53 was a walk in the park. New England only needed 13 points in that one to comfortably win again. That Patriots team is remembered as champions, the most recent in franchise history. The team that they beat has won since then, but there were plenty of hardships in the interim.

6 Super Bowl 53: New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams 3

The 2019 Rams gave the franchise a reality check

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into Super Bowl 53, the Los Angeles Rams felt that their offense was unstoppable, for good reason. It seemed they could put up 30 points with their eyes closed every week. All the defense had to do was get a few stops, which they did in the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately, the offense disappeared, as the Big Game was the second time all season that the Rams fell short of 23 points scored. Finishing with nothing but a field goal, their worst performance of the year left them short of their goal.

Rams Points Scored in 2018 (incl. postseason) Points Scored Instances Record in Games 0-10 2 0-2 10-19 0 0-0 20-29 4 3-1 30-39 11 10-1 40+ 2 2-0

Yet, they were young in 2019, with QB Jared Goff, WR Cooper Kupp, RB Todd Gurley, and head coach Sean McVay. A defense that already had DT Aaron Donald added CB Jalen Ramsey midseason. How could they fail, especially after a 3-0 start?

Well, the offensive line regressed significantly, which rippled through the entire offense. Gurley's injuries started sapping his explosiveness and that decline continued in 2019, particularly in the passing game. Goff wasn't the big-money QB the team paid for, while Ramsey's 2019 was among the worst seasons of his career.

At 9-7, there are much worse ways to hit a valley. If L.A. was better than 2-4 against playoff teams, they would've had another shot at winning the NFC. Instead, they missed the playoffs in the penultimate year of the Goff-Gurley era. 2019 left a lot of questions that wouldn't be answered until the 2021 offseason.

5 Super Bowl 54: Kansas City Chiefs 31, San Francisco 49ers 20

A team that choked and never had a fair shot at redemption

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the Falcons team that lost Super Bowl 51 in excruciating fashion. He left after that season, taking over as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. In year three, his team was up 20-10 entering the final 15 minutes of the Super Bowl. The Niners lost that game 31-20.

What transpired the following year was cruel. Nobody could stay healthy. Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Jimmy Garaoppolo, Richard Sherman, and Dee Ford were among the many 49ers who missed extended periods of time. 2020 was also the year of the strictest COVID-19 protocols, which didn't help.

A respectable 4-3 start evaporated into a 6-10 record. San Francisco finished fourth in the NFC West. It was a lost season, but not one that would define the franchise's future.

4 Super Bowl 55: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Kansas City Chiefs 9

Even a budding dynasty couldn't break the curse

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Eyeing a repeat, Kansas City fell flat. They may have scored the game's first three points, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers swiftly took control afterward. Turnovers, penalties, injuries, and just getting flat-out manhandled led the Chiefs to a shocking and humbling defeat.

It carried over into 2021. Now, the Chiefs did win the AFC West thanks to a 12-5 record. They were the second seed in the conference. However, there was a theme that plagued them quietly, especially in big moments. Kansas City consistently shot themselves in the foot.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has two career fumbles in four seasons, both in one-possession 2021 losses. Tyreek Hill, who was unknowingly playing his last season with the Chiefs, never had more drops with the team than in that year. After a thrilling divisional round OT win over Buffalo, those tendencies would doom a repeat trip to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs were up 21-3 in the second quarter but let the Cincinnati Bengals creep to within eight points. When Kansas City got the ball back, up 21-13, Mahomes threw an interception. Cincinnati would tie the game two minutes later.

Fast-forward to the final 90 seconds, where the Chiefs had first down from the Cincinnati five-yard line. Down three points and equipped with all of their timeouts, compared to the Bengals, who had one remaining, Kansas City was in control. Except, Mahomes was sacked twice, forcing the Chiefs to settle for a game-tying field goal.

Kansas City got the ball first in overtime, a drive that ended with another Mahomes interception. The Bengals finished the job a few minutes later. A third straight Super Bowl appearance did not come to fruition, even when it was in the Chiefs' palms. This team wouldn't be done, but after their only championship loss of this era, they failed to win the AFC for the only time in the Mahomian era.

3 Super Bowl 56: Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati Bengals 20

Another team painfully close to a Super Bowl return

Cincinnati may have closed the AFC chapter of their 2022 story on a high note, but the Super Bowl didn't end as nicely. The Bengals took a 20-13 lead early in the third quarter. They wouldn't score again, falling to the Rams 23-20. 2022 would have to be the year that brought the franchise its first Lombardi Trophy.

It was shaky in the beginning, thanks to a 0-2 start. When the Bengals reached their bye week, they were 0-3 in the division and 5-4 overall. Cincinnati wouldn't lose in the regular season following the break.

This team managed to win the AFC North at 12-4 (the Buffalo game was canceled because of the Damar Hamlin medical scare), good enough for the AFC's third seed. The Bengals were a top-10 scoring unit on both sides of the ball.

Their first playoff game was a tight win over the rival Baltimore Ravens. The second was a comfortable 27-10 victory against Buffalo in the snow. The Bengals seemed unstoppable.

Until the Chiefs got the rematch that they wanted. Cincinnati never led in this AFC Championship Game. QB Joe Burrow threw two picks and was sacked five times. However, the game was tied at 20 for most of the fourth quarter. A late Harrison Butker field goal gave Kansas City the lead they needed with eight seconds left. The Bengals couldn't get back to the Super Bowl, and 2023 ended up being a tumultuous season.

2 Super Bowl 57: Kansas City Chiefs 35, Philadelphia Eagles 31

The wheels fell apart like never before

Philadelphia is another team whose Super Bowl dreams crumbled quickly. Facing the Chiefs, they had a seemingly safe 10-point lead at halftime. Kansas City controlled the second half en route to another title.

Through the first three months of the 2023 season, the Eaglges seemed destined for redemption. Philadelphia, with some close calls, raced out to a 10-1 record, the best in the league. Offensively, this team was a juggernaut and would finish the season top-10 in scoring and yards. At first, it seemed as if the defense would be decent enough to get things done, too.

However, including the playoffs, seven of Philadelphia's final eight foes scored at least 25 points. The Eagles went 2-6 in those games, losing the NFC's top seed, the NFC East lead, and their Wild Card round matchup as a result.

Between the Cardinals and New York Giants in the last two weeks of the regular season, two lowly teams, it's hard to pick a more embarrassing loss with the division still in reach. The Eagles were favored in their playoff loss, but the Bucs pummeled them 32-9, becoming just the second team since the NFL merger (1986 Jets) to win 10 of their first 11 regular season games before failing to win their division or a playoff game.

There were questions about the team's culture and potentially massive roster changes. Center Jason Kelce retired. This team didn't come close to sniffing the Super Bowl again.

1 Super Bowl 58: Kansas City Chiefs 25, San Francisco 49ers 22

A rematch, another choke, and more questions for the 49ers

Credit Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, the 49ers were up 10 on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Once again, they lost the lead, although this time, San Francisco at least forced overtime. It didn't matter, as the new overtime rules allowed Kansas City to counter a Niners field goal with the game-winning touchdown.

Will San Francisco overcome not only their franchise's decades-long stretch of falling short, but also an apparent Super Bowl loser's curse? Only one of the last 29 teams to lose the title game has gone on to appear in it the next year. That squad had arguably the greatest player and coach in NFL history.

Maybe, Brock Purdy and Coach Shanahan are on their way to similar immortality. It's more likely that they're not, and with Brandon Aiyuk's never-ending contract dispute, the 2024 team may be short on reinforcements compared to the 2023 iteration.

This season's San Francisco squad is projected to reign supreme in the NFC again. History has shown it'll be easier said than done. Let's see if they can overcome the odds.

