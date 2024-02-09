Highlights Curtis Jones accuses Arsenal of "stealing" Liverpool's celebrations after their 3-1 victory last weekend.

Jones claims that Liverpool has always been known for their celebrations and that other teams are copying them, including Jurgen Klopp's trademark fist bump.

The midfielder says that if other teams are copying their celebrations, it shows that Liverpool is on the right path.

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has accused title-chasing Arsenal for ‘stealing’ his side’s celebrations after Mikel Arteta’s side beat the Reds 3-1 in a hotly contested fixture last weekend. The Merseysiders were beaten fair and square on the afternoon with goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard being enough to put Gabriel's own goal on the brink of half-time to the side.

Following the affair, Arsenal gained traction on table-topping Liverpool, who have 51 points. After finishing five points off the pace last time out to Manchester City, Mikel Arteta and his entourage are keen to ensure they better their position in 2023/24 by bringing glory home for everyone associated with the capital club.

As such, when Trossard slotted home their third of the affair and when the full-time whistle blew, the Emirates Stadium - quite understandably - erupted into raptures, much to the disgust of those on the receiving end of the difficult-to-take loss.

Many fans and pundits alike - former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher in particular - were outspoken about the nature of Arsenal's celebrations after their triumph on home soil and Jones, who played 90 minutes against the Gunners, has spoken to BBC Sport, claiming that teams, Arsenal included, are 'stealing' their stuff.

“I’ve got to just shut it all down. In a respectful way, I’d say the celebrations and all that is all nice but, for many years, we’ve always been a team that our fans are spoken about. The gaffer himself, the way he fist bumps fans and stuff. That’s kind of like our thing. So if they want to be stealing our stuff, then it shows that we’re on the right path and we’ve got these who are copying us.”

Arsenal slammed for post-match celebrations against Liverpool

Following the north Londoners’ victory against a formidable Liverpool outfit, led by Jurgen Klopp, the celebrations were in full force with skipper Martin Odegaard staying on the pitch for a while and leading the way by taking a snap of their club photographer, Stuart McFarlane, who has been a lifelong fan of the Gunners, in front of the supporters.

Arteta, following Leandro Trossard’s goal to make it 3-1, was jubilant in his technical area and continued to celebrate loudly and proudly after the full-time whistle, while the Spanish tactician also issued his own Klopp-like fist bumping to the raucous home support.

As alluded to, Carragher was displeased with the nature of the Arsenal celebrations, particularly those of Odegaard. While on punditry duty for Sky Sports and in the wake of his side's loss, the former defender, who chalked up 737 games in a Liverpool strip, believed the Norwegian should have joined his teammates in the dressing room quicker than he did.

"Just get down the tunnel, you've won a game, it's three points. You've been brilliant, you're back in the title race. Get down the tunnel."

