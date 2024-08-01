Highlights Curtis Jones has clarified that comments praising Arne Slot's style of play were not a dig at Jurgen Klopp.

Jones expressed his love for Klopp, crediting him for his breakthrough into Liverpool's first team.

The midfielder has impressed in pre-season under his new manager and has claimed to be enjoying the new style of play.

Curtis Jones has clarified comments he previously made about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. The midfielder was asked about the differences between his old boss and the Reds' new manager, Arne Slot, and his response was seen as a sly dig at Klopp.

The Liverpool-born midfielder impressed during his club's 2-1 pre-season win against Arsenal. He was deployed as the deepest of the three midfield players, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Harvey Elliott granted slightly more freedom to join the attack.

Mohamed Salah and Fabio Carvalho scored two wonderfully crafted goals as Slot registered his second successive win on the Reds' pre-season tour of the USA. Following the match, Jones felt the need to clear up previous comments he made about Klopp.

What Jones Said About Klopp

He was full of praise for Arne Slot's style of play

Earlier in pre-season, Jones was asked about his new manager. To which he replied (per the Daily Mail): “He’s amazing. It’s probably the happiest I’ve been." He would then go on to add that the style of play suits his natural game more than Klopp's 'heavy metal' football:

“As a style of play, it suits me. It is a clear plan. Arne is fully involved in the training, he coaches us a lot, he’s big on the finer details. He knows it’s going to take a bit of time because it’s a big change. I came around the team as a young lad. I always had a way of playing, but I had to adapt and change. It wasn’t anything I couldn’t do. But this now is more me. I can get on the ball more. I can ‘do me’ more.”

Some felt that this assessment was a sly dig at Klopp. However, the 23-year-old made sure to shut this speculation down when given the opportunity after the win against Arsenal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Curtis Jones played 132 games for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

He expressed the 'love' he has for his previous boss

Speaking to Liverpool fan channel, RedmenTV, after the success over the Gunners, Jones stated: "I’d like to say now on this, I’ve seen things that it seemed like I was disrespectful in a way. But Jurgen knows I’d never be that kid. He knows how much I love him, that I love all of his staff." He would then go on to add:

"It was just me saying that how I’m going to play now is a little bit of a change. He’s given me the platform and belief in myself to know I’m a kid who can step up as well, I’m not just a kid who’s just a squad lad, I can really be counted on. I don't want to take away anything from him and get that across."

Jones then credited Klopp with his breakthrough to the Reds' first team: "How many games have I played? It's all because of him. There were times when I was being told I needed to go out on loan, or I might need to leave the club. And he was the man, he's stuck there the whole time. I didn't mean any harm, and he knows how much love I've got for him." Watch the video below: