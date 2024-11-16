Key Takeaways Curtis Jones has shone this season with England debut goal, securing a starting spot at Liverpool, and excelling under Arne Slot.

Jones singles out Roberto Firmino as his best teammate, praising his unique abilities and selfless play.

Roberto Firmino's unselfish style and unique striker role were vital to Liverpool's success, earning high praise from Klopp and his peers.

For a frustratingly long time, Curtis Jones has faded in and out of the first-team reckoning at Liverpool. At 23 years old, though, the world is still very much his oyster, and while he may have seemed to be around forever nowadays, he has blossomed under Arne Slot well ahead of schedule, and he seems to have nailed down a starting spot in his midfield blueprint.

This notion is further evidenced by the fact he scored on his England debut, earning a man of the match in the process. The young Englishman is in the form of his life at the minute, but he's had to face stiff competition to get where he is. Playing in teams that have featured the likes of Jude Bellingham, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk, the Liverpudlian has never been without the company of the sport's biggest names.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Curtis Jones is the first Liverpool player to score on his England debut since Sammy Lee achieved the same feat in November 1982.

But while it is that aforementioned trio who would automatically be seen as Jones' greatest teammates among most onlookers, there's another name less frequently mentioned he has singled out as the best. Selfless, tireless, and revolutionary to the modern-day striker role - to Jones, and many other Anfield regulars, there's nobody quite like Roberto Firmino.

Curtis Jones Names Roberto Firmino As Best Teammate

He believes the Brazilian forward could do things no other current Liverpool player could

Following Jones' five-star performance against Greece, which led to comparisons being drawn between himself, Kobbie Mainoo, Angel Gomes, and Conor Gallagher, the Liverpudlian was faced with a series of quick-fire questions from BBC Sport as his time in the spotlight continued to be prolonged.

Among the key pieces of information shared with his fans, both old and new, Jones revealed that his favourite football memory was scoring a stunning goal against Everton in his first Merseyside derby at 18 in the FA Cup. He also mentioned that his current favourite chant is the Luis Diaz one. But while these were straightforward questions, the one about his best-ever teammate posed a real challenge for him.

Having shared the dressing room with Bellingham, Salah, and Van Dijk, as well as with the likes of Real Madrid target, Trent Alexander-Arnold, it's not rocket science to understand why such a question is a mind-bender. But it didn't seem to take long before he named Firmino as his best teammate. He said:

"Roberto Firmino. In terms of stats and stuff, yeah, Mo [Salah], a million percent. But in terms of a lad who is just, his ability, his touch, he is just a joy. You see him play and train every day, yeah. Like, the stuff you used to see him do was just like wow. I think Mo and them will probably say the same. The stuff he can do, nobody else can."

Roberto Firmino's Stellar Liverpool Career

He played an understated role in six major honours

Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah - for anyone remotely up to speed with Premier League history, these three names go down as one of the most lethal forward lines of all time. But while Mane and Salah scored the lion's share of goals, and thus warranted more time in the limelight, Firmino's role was arguably the most important component of the winning machine Jurgen Klopp built during his time on Merseyside.

On 23 June 2015, Hoffenheim and Firmino agreed terms for him to sign for Liverpool for a fee of £29m. His first goal for the club didn't come until November, and so, already, questions were raised about his ability to play the role of striker during a time when Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero were scaling new heights in the Premier League scoring charts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Roberto Firmino played 362 times with Liverpool, scoring 111 goals and providing 75 assists.

Nevertheless, by the time the Brazilian forward had served his time at Anfield, he left England in the safe knowledge that he was truly transcendental to the modern-day striker role. While others in his position stood on the shoulder of the last defender in order to latch on to through balls, the former Hoffenheim ace would do the opposite and drop deep to receive the ball and bring others into the game in a position called the 'false 9'.

Due to his relentless energy and defensive work off the ball, Klopp long described Firmino as the "engine" driving Liverpool's high-intensity counter-attacking system. The German once remarked: "If he loses the ball, he fights for it back. If he loses it again, he fights for it. He looks like the engine of the team." Firmino’s style of play was so integral to Klopp’s pressing system that he was often hailed as "Liverpool's most important player" during the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons, before playing a key role in the 2019 Champions League triumph and the Reds' first league title in three decades a season later.

Thanks to this diverse set of skills, Thierry Henry also once described him as "the most complete striker in the Premier League." Likewise, defender Nathan Ake identified him as his toughest opponent, as "he could do everything", which are sentiments that are further shared by Jones, as Firmino's legacy continues to be given the glory it deserves.