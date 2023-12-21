Highlights Liverpool enjoyed a dominant 5-1 victory over West Ham in Carabao Cup as Curtis Jones impressed with two goals.

Jones was given the Man of the Match award and shared a heartwarming interaction with Cody Gakpo in their post-match interview.

Jurgen Klopp praises Jones for his performance, highlighting his improved game management and acceleration with the ball.

Liverpool enjoyed a 5-1 rout over David Moyes’ West Ham United in order to book their spot in the Carabao Cup semi-finals against Fulham, while midfielder Curtis Jones shone to a high standard and even managed to bag two goals. The 22-year-old shared a wholesome interaction with Cody Gakpo when receiving his Man of the Match award after the game.

While they never looked to be out of second gear, a flurry of chances came their way with them having a total of 29 shots on the evening. Their first attempt that bulged the net was from none other than Dominik Szoboszlai, who’s rifled – yet exquisite - attempt left Alphonse Areola hapless.

Jones combined with Darwin Núñez to notch the Reds’ second of the affair, while Gakpo continued the drubbing with a well-rehearsed finish in the 71st minute. West Ham’s bright spark, Jarrod Bowen, picked a goal out of thin air six minutes later, though it was merely a consolation.

The ever-reliable Mohamed Salah then got in on the act before Jones completed his brace with six minutes of normal time remaining, with Trent Alexander-Arnold the provider for both. While the performance itself warranted its rightful plaudits, it is Gakpo and Jones’ heart-warming exchange that has pulled on the heart strings – especially to those associated with the 19-time English champions.

Gakpo and Jones enjoy wholesome post-match interaction

Gakpo: 'You deserve all the best and keep going brother!'

Looking for a potential spot on the England plane with Euro 2024 on the horizon, Jones has evidently been working tirelessly behind the scenes to cement himself as a regular starter for the Anfield-based outfit. Tipped by GIVEMESPORT to enjoy a breakthrough season in 2023/24, the Liverpool-born ace has five goal involvements to his name (2G, 3A) in 16 games, all while proving his worth to the club’s faithful.

Since emerging into first team proceedings in the 2020/21 season, he has amassed 113 appearances, all while notching 13 goals and 14 assists in the process. Dislodging the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch from their spots, however, has proved to be an onerous task – though it is one that Gakpo has claimed that the 22-year-old is ‘working really hard’ to complete.

“Yeah, Santa is coming early! I have a quick word – very proud of you. You’re working really hard, nobody sees it obviously because it’s behind closed doors, but you deserve all the best and keep going brother!”

For a midfielder perhaps devoid of confidence, Gakpo’s glittering assessment of Jones would have given him a massive boost in terms of keeping up the pressure on the aforementioned trio. You can see how much it meant to the Melwood graduate as they both shared a warm embrace.

Klopp full of praise after Jones' two-goal performance

The German boss claimed Jones looked 'super fresh'

After the full-time whistle blew around Anfield, Klopp ensured to show Jones some love for his spectacular display, one which yielded a duo of well-taken strikes. The pair looked gleeful and animated as they conversed, with Jones admitting in his post-match interview with Gakpo that Klopp was questioning his game-management skills at the end of the first half.

With Jones claiming that he was keen to 'manage the game', Klopp can be seen jovially looking at him. After the match, the former Borussia Dortmund boss showered the central midfielder with praise, claiming that he had a 'really good game' - and not just because of his potency in front of goal. The German claimed that he unsurprisingly looked 'super fresh' given his lack of recent game time - but ensured to give him his plaudits for his improved performances.

"He did even better [than he has in recent months], to be honest, because he added in his game the acceleration with the ball, which is really important. You cannot do that against each opponent, but there are some opponents where you can do it, when you pass the first line then you have to go with the ball. "His second goal is now a crazy goal because you go pretty much towards the penalty spot from where he scored, that's pretty rare, but it's an important thing for him to do. Yes, it was a really good game. He looked super fresh, which is probably not surprising because he didn't now play thousands of minutes in recent weeks. In general, the performance was just good."

Up next for Klopp’s side is the small matter of facing Arsenal. The north Londoners will travel to Anfield on Saturday to lock horns in a top-of-the-table clash that is poised to be an enticing one. A win for the hosts could propel them back to the summit of the Premier League, while a loss at the hands of Mikel Arteta’s men could dampen their hopes of adding another Premier League title to their trophy cabinet.