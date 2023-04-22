Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is now 'taking his opportunity' after 'surprise' inclusion, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old has been in and out of the team since coming through the academy, but he could play a big part for the rest of the season.

Liverpool news - Curtis Jones

The young midfielder, who is earning £30k-a-week at Anfield, only started 10 Premier League games last term, as per FBref.

The Liverpool-born youngster has had to deal with playing a squad role for the most part, but he's started to give Jurgen Klopp something to think about over the last few games.

Jones provided an assist against Leeds United in the Premier League earlier this week, and he could be the answer to Liverpool's midfield problems going into next season.

According to Transfermarkt, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, and Naby Keita are all out of contract in the summer, with Arthur Melo set to return to Juventus following his loan spell.

The Reds will have to bring in midfield reinforcements when the window opens, but if Jones can prove himself over the next few weeks, they may not need to invest as much as they initially thought.

What has O'Rourke said about Jones?

O'Rourke has suggested that Jones is starting to take his opportunity, bringing a little more creativity to this Liverpool side.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He's probably been a surprise inclusion over the last few games, but he's done himself no harm at all has Jones. His work ethic and his quality on the ball is what Klopp has decided to add to his midfield as well.

"Maybe getting a bit further forward from midfield, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson not offering much in the final third.

"Jones, with his creative quality, has been given the nod by Klopp and he's definitely taking his opportunity right now."

How has Jones performed this season?

Realistically, Jones hasn't been given much of an opportunity to impress this campaign.

Before Liverpool's fixture againast Nottingham Forest, the England youth international has started just four Premier League games, as per FBref.

With a Sofascore rating of 6.63, Jones might not have done enough to impress Klopp so far, but he could have plenty of game time over the next few months after his latest performance against Leeds.

Jones completed 90 minutes, making two key passes, touching the ball 86 times and receiving a WhoScored rating of 8.56.