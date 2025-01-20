Curtis Jones has sparked debate with his intriguing remarks about Mohamed Salah and Eden Hazard, comments that may not sit well with some Liverpool fans. Many believe that, with 175 goals and 82 assists in 284 Premier League appearances, the "Egyptian King" deserves to be compared to players held in even higher esteem than his Belgian counterpart. However, Jones sees it differently.

The discussion often revolves around their contrasting styles. Hazard was known for his exceptional ball-carrying and contributions to build-up play, showcasing a flair for progressive carries that few could rival. On the other hand, Salah’s unmatched consistency in both goals and assists has elevated him above Hazard in the eyes of many, particularly as Salah continues to excel while Hazard flopped at Real Madrid before retiring at just 32 years old (the age Salah is now).

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: While Eden Hazard’s most prolific season yielded 21 goals across all competitions, Salah has already surpassed that mark this season, having achieved 38 goal involvements in just 30 appearances before the end of January.

Even Hazard himself admitted in an interview last year that Salah was "by far" the better player. Yet, during a recent segment on TNT Sports, Jones - Liverpool born and bred - offered an alternative perspective.

What Curtis Jones Said About Hazard And Salah

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand on TNT Sports’ ‘Between the Lines’, Curtis Jones admitted that as a pure footballer, Eden Hazard is better – but Salah is still the one he wants in his team due to the 32-year-old’s freakish output.

“I like to watch other players. Older players, the likes of Zidane, he’s the one for me, and for everybody. More than just goals and assists, the stuff he does on the pitch, his composure, he’s never rushed,” Jones explained.

“My one, and I know this could go a bit left with our fans because the comparison is there, but Hazard. Hazard is the one. I know he’s compared with Mo all the time, and I’ve been into it with Mo. I say, as a player, I saw from when I was a kid, Hazard was the one. Every game I’d watch, I'd say: 'wow, that’s football'. "Now, he’s disrespected, he’s not in certain talks that he should. As a footballer, is he [Hazard] better than Mo? In my opinion, yes, but who would you rather have in your team? Mo because he gets goals and assists.”

Hazard, although a Chelsea legend, saw his career trajectory falter after his move to Real Madrid in 2019, plagued by injuries and fitness issues. That is in stark contrast to Salah's career, which didn't pick up until he left Stamford Bridge before impressing for Fiorentina, Roma, and now Liverpool, who he is currently top of both the Premier League and Champions League with.

Judging from Jones' wording, his teammate knows all about his opinion on the debate. But should the 32-year-old continue to hit new heights this season and win a Ballon d'Or he is currently leading the power rankings for, then perhaps the pendulum will swing back in favour of the Egyptian, who has had a knack for proving doubters wrong in the past.