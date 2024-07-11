Highlights Paul Scholes is considered one of the finest midfielders in football history, winning 25 trophies including 11 Premier League titles.

Former Birmingham City player Curtis Woodhouse, however, claims Scholes is overrated.

Scholes' achievements include being named in the PFA Team of the Year twice and being praised by football legends like Zinedine Zidane.

To many, Paul Scholes was one of the very finest midfielders of his generation, or indeed any generation that has come to pass.

Equipped with a fierce winning mentality and a jaw-dropping range of passing and finishes, Scholes was the epitome of a Premier League great, listed by many both in and out of playing the sport as one of the greatest midfielders in English football history.

Making over 700 appearances and winning 25 trophies, among them 11 Premier League titles, is no easy task, but it is an achievement that Scholes so proudly holds as one of the very finest to have done it.

However, one former Premier League player has disagreed with this general notion, claiming Scholes was the most overrated English player of all time, outlining the fact he had never received a vote for the Balon Dor.

These claims came from former Birmingham City midfielder Curtis Woodhouse, who made three top-flight appearances in his career with the Blues, and afterwards took on a career in professional boxing, with his last fight coming in 2017 with a win over Lewis van Poetsch to leave him with an impressive 24-7 career record.

"Please end this debate"

Woodhouse is not convinced by the adoration of Scholes

The 44-year-old Woodhouse has been vocal about his lack of conviction over Schole's listing as one of football's greatest-ever players numerous times over the years.

Back in 2020, Woodhouse backed his claims by stating that Scholes had never been voted into the PFA team of the year, saying:

"Scholes ran that many games for Manchester United he was never ever ever ever voted into the PFA team of the year by the players he was running games against. Just let that sink in. Scholes was never ever voted into the PFA team of the year. It’s voted for by the players of every team competing in the league that year. To be respected by your fellow professionals as the best is the highest accolade."

This claim, however, was incorrect, as Scholes had been named in the PFA Team of the Year on two occasions, in 2003 and again in 2007.

The three-time light-welterweight champion took aim at other areas of Scholes' career to justify his claims, however, also highlighted a lack of Ballon d'Or votes for Scholes during his career, which is a common and correct argument against Scholes when the constant debate between himself, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard rises again.

Responses to the arguments against Scholes made by Woodhouse were generally negative, with even Liverpool fans running to the defence of the Old Trafford legend in the replies to Woodhouse's tweets, arguing that his claims were not met by the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Zinedine Zidane, who have all spoken of their adoration for Scholes in the past.

Scholes vs Woodhouse Premier League Stats Scholes Woodhouse Games 499 3 Goals 107 0 Assists 55 0 League Titles 11 0

Paul Scholes' impressive career

Manchester United legend regarded as one of the best midfielders ever

When looking back at the career of Scholes, it is unlikely that many would decide him to be overrated – especially when considering his healthy list of achievements and trophies.

The central midfielder picked up 25 trophies with Manchester United during a hugely successful playing career, including 11 Premier League trophies and two Champions Leagues, whilst also scoring over 150 goals for the club in all competitions, with his knack for long-range goals and impressive long passes highlighting his incredible ability.

Such ability drew adoration from some of football's finest players, particularly from Zidane, who claimed Scholes as his toughest-ever opponent, saying:

"My toughest opponent? Scholes of Manchester. He is the complete midfielder. You rarely come across the complete footballer, but Scholes is as close to it as you are likely to get."

