Highlights A veteran combat sports cutwoman believes that Tyson Fury's eye will re-open against Oleksandr Usyk.

The pair were expected to go head-to-head on the 17th of February, but Fury pulled out after suffering a cut in sparring.

The heavyweight champions are now scheduled to face off at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on the 18th of May.

Boxing star Tyson Fury has been warned that the cut on his right eye will re-open against Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their epic showdown next month. The 35-year-old will go into the bout following a controversial decision victory against MMA star Francis Ngannou.

The pair were scheduled to go head-to-head on the 17th of February, but the Brit was forced to pull out after suffering the cut. 'The Gypsy King' had 11 stitches put in just below his eyebrow after being caught by an elbow in sparring before his clash with the Ukrainian heavyweight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Francis Ngannou out-landed Fury by total power punches to a deficit of 37-32.

Due to the damage that was caused, there was no choice but to push the undisputed showdown back to the 18th of May to allow time for Fury's eye to heal. The Englishman had previously sustained two cuts against Otto Wallin back in 2019 and has had trouble with it since.

Sammy Morris has worked as a cutwoman in bare-knuckle boxing, MMA, and gloved boxing for over 10 years and she believes that the gash below Fury's eye will affect him for the rest of his career.

Sammy Morris' Warning to 'The Gypsy King'

Morris believes the cut will re-open

Speaking to talkSPORT, Morris believes that the laceration will re-open due to it being a 'double wound site': "If he did that five years ago [against Otto Wallin] and the wound has come open again five years later in exactly the same place, then it hasn't healed properly, and now it's double wound site.

"He's been cut and cut again in the same place. It just goes to show that after five years it hasn't knitted back together. Even by coming back in after 100 days, which is the basic recommendation of when you should fight again after a cut is meant to have healed, he runs the risk of it reopening against Usyk."

Morris believes that this issue will be a problem that could affect the heavyweight for the rest of his career. She believes that it'll take him almost double the time to heal as someone that is 20 years old, saying: "Yes. You would have thought after five years that it wouldn't come back open, but it obviously has. With age, your skin loses elasticity and the collagen underneath it, so it becomes much easier for you to get cut.

"Fury is 35 years old now, and it is going to take him almost double the time to heal as someone that is 20 years old. So it will cause him problems and I personally think it will come open in his next fight. And as a fighter, he will be very aware of that. Hopefully, he doesn't panic too much about it, and he protects his eye because the first thing Usyk is going to want to do is come out and land a shot on that eye...

"Fury usually carries his hands low and showboats. I don't think we'll see any of that. I think he'll have a very tight guard because he needs to protect that eye at all times."

He believes it could be an issue in the fight with Usyk

Fury's cutman Jorge Capetillo has recently told Betway, as per Boxing Social, that the issue with his cut affecting his ability to spar has been addressed, and the fight will commence as planned.

He also explained there is a concern the cut could be an issue in the fight: “There’s always a possibility that it could happen, but Tyson has to do what he is good at with his distance, reach, not trying to knock him out in one punch but set him up with big punches by using faints and his footwork and IQ in the ring. It is a matter of good timing, reach, and his footwork being at his best for the fight."