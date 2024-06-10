Highlights The Czech Republic have endured a complicated preparation process for Euro 2024 involving changes to coaching and playing personnel.

Ivan Hasek has selected the youngest and least experienced squad travelling to Germany this summer.

The quarter-finalists of Euro 2020 face Portugal, Georgia and Turkey in Group F.

The Czech Republic head into Euro 2024 fresh from scandal, upheaval and calamity. The nation's eighth consecutive appearance at the European Championships has been preceded by the most chaotic preparation in recent memory.

On the eve of a Czech victory over Moldova which sealed qualification for this summer's tournament in November 2023, three members of the squad were banished after getting spotted in Belmondo nightclub. The 'Sinners of Belmondo' - as they were dubbed in the local press - prompted long-serving manager Jaroslav Silhavy to resign. New coach Ivan Hasek has had less than a handful of games to stamp his authority on a side ranked 36th in the world.

Michal Sadilek's enforced withdrawal a week before the tournament underscored the misfortune looming over the national team. The frequently used midfielder had to pull out of the squad after falling off his bike. Here's everything you need to know about a side desperately trying to change their luck.

Euro 2024 Group

The Czech Republic finished level on points with Albania in qualifying, nudging them into Pot 3 for the group-stage draw in Germany. In a typical continuation of their misfortune, the Czechs drew Portugal, the side with the best qualification record and one of the favourites to win the entire tournament.

Hasek's first competitive match since taking over his nation in January 2024 will be against Cristiano Ronaldo and co. The two nations have met at three previous European Championships as well as last season's edition of the UEFA Nations League. Former Manchester United winger Karel Poborsky infamously scooped the ball over the helpless Vitor Baia during a triumphant quarter-final against Portugal in Euro 1996, but the Iberian outfit have won the subsequent four clashes.

Czech Republic's Record Against Euro 2024 Group-Stage Opponents Opponent Games Wins Draws Losses Portugal 5 1 0 4 Georgia 0 0 0 0 Turkey 11 5 1 5

Turkey were part of the same competitive group at Euro 2008 which included Portugal and the Czech Republic. Despite boasting the shot-stopping talents of Petr Cech, one of the greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history, the Czechs were knocked out in the first round while Turkey and Portugal progressed.

While they will be looking to avoid recent history against two of their group-stage opponents, the Czech Republic will create some against Georgia. The second round of group games will serve as the first official meeting between the two nations. As first-timers at the competition, little is expected of Georgia, who are also the lowest-ranked nation heading to Germany. Although the Czech Republic are hardly in a position to take any foe lightly.

Czech Republic's Euro 2024 Fixtures Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Opponent Venue 18th June 2024 8pm Portugal Leipzig Stadium, Leipzig 22nd June 2024 2pm Georgia Volksparkstadion, Hamburg 26th June 2024 8pm Turkey Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

Czech Republic Manager

Ivan Hasek

Ivan Hasek's return to the Czech Republic marks the end of a 14-year exile. The former national team captain - who led Czechoslovakia to the quarter-finals of the 1990 World Cup - had a long-running relationship with his nation's footballing federation brought to an abrupt halt under shadowy circumstances in 2011.

After serving as president of the Czech FA for two years, which included a brief spell as interim manager for the conclusion of an unsuccessful World Cup qualification campaign, Hasek was ousted from his position by his vice-president Roman Berbr in 2011. During a circuitous and unrewarding tour of Middle Eastern teams, Hasek repeatedly turned down offers to return to Czech football while Berbr was still in his post. The former referee was unceremoniously removed from the picture after getting arrested in October 2020 for allegations of embezzlement and bribery.

After being out of work for almost two years, Hasek was elected as the unanimous replacement once it became clear that former head coach Silhavy would not be withdrawing his hasty resignation. A clear favourite of the Czech FA chief Petr Fousek, Hasek's deal runs until November 2025, the end of the qualification period for the World Cup.

Czech Republic Career Appointed 4th January 2024 Games 4 Wins 4 Draws 0 Losses 0

Final Euro 2024 Squad

The Czech squad is comfortably the youngest and least experienced set of players travelling to Germany this summer. Only two members of Hasek's 26-man setup are over 30 and captain Tomas Soucek is the sole representative with more than 50 caps.

Goalkeepers

Vitezslav Jaros (Sturm Graz)

Matej Kovar (Bayer Leverkusen)

Jindrich Stanek (Slavia Prague)

Defenders

Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United)

David Doudera (Slavia Prague)

Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague)

Robin Hranac (Viktoria Plzen)

David Jurasek (TSG Hoffenheim)

Ladislav Krejci (Sparta Prague)

Martin Vitik (Sparta Prague)

Tomas Vlcek (Slavia Prague)

David Zima (Slavia Prague)

Midfielders

Antonin Barak (Fiorentina)

Lukas Cerv (Viktoria Plzen)

Matej Jurasek (Slavia Prague)

Ondrej Lingr (Feyenoord)

Lukas Provod (Slavia Prague)

Tomas Soucek (West Ham United)

Pavel Sulc (Viktoria Plzen)

Forwards

Vaclav Cerny (VfL Wolfsburg)

Tomas Chory (Viktoria Plzen)

Mojmir Chytil (Slavia Prague)

Adam Hlozek (Bayer Leverkusen)

Jan Kuchta (Sparta Prague)

Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)

Key Players

The towering figures of Tomas Soucek and Patrik Schick stand out in a literal and metaphorical sense. West Ham United's tireless midfielder is the captain of his national team, bringing the same endless endeavour that has made him such a fan favourite in east London. Injury has limited Schick's international impact in recent years - the angular striker has not played a competitive fixture since 2022 - but the Bayer Leverkusen forward remains his nation's undisputed focal point upfront.

Ladislav Krejci could assume a leadership role in the very near future. The 25-year-old captain of domestic champions Sparta Prague is his nation's most exciting prospect and has been tipped for a move to Champions League qualifiers Girona this summer.

At 29, Antonin Barak is one of the team's veterans. Ushered back into the national team setup after being repeatedly overlooked by Silhavy during his final year at the helm, the Fiorentina schemer offers a much-needed layer of guile to a functional outfit. "There are not many such footballers in the Czech Republic," Hasek gushed. "He can decide important matches, which he has proven several times."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Patrik Schick was responsible for five of the Czech Republic's six goals at Euro 2020, finishing as the tournament's joint-top scorer alongside Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

Formation and Tactics

Hasek is unashamedly more pragmatic than progressive. This approach will suit a side already geared towards exploiting their physical prowess. Only three nations in the entire qualification process attempted more crosses per game than the Czech Republic, per FBref.

Schick was sidelined for much of the international campaign but is lethal off the ground; four of his final eight goals for Leverkusen last term were headers. Soucek will be another aerial target, particularly from set-piece routines and balls from wide whipped in by his West Ham teammate Vladimir Coufal - one of the 'Sinners of Belmondo' who has been absolved by Hasek.

During his limited time with the team, Hasek has flicked between a back four and the familiar 3-4-1-2 system which Silhavy deployed. Using the pre-tournament friendlies for experimentation is to be expected, but Hasek's comments after announcing his youthful final squad hinted that the FA may already be looking beyond the Euros to World Cup qualification. "There are a lot of new guys," the veteran coach warned, "but we made the nomination with a view to the future."

Predicted Lineup (3-4-1-2)

Kovar; Vlcek, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Barak, Jurasek; Hlozek; Kuchta, Schick.

Euro 2024 Kit

The design team at Puma didn't pull any muscles when sketching up the Czech Republic's strip for Euro 2024. Following an uninspiring template used by numerous other teams at the tournament, the Czechs will line up with a two-tone red home shirt accented by a chunky blue trim on the sleeves and neck.

The away kit is even less imaginative. An almost entirely white strip with the same blue framing is only vaguely associated with the Czech Republic thanks to the FA badge. If the designs leave plenty to be desired, the players wearing the kit at least offer some distraction. Particularly Patrick Schick, who once admitted that if had not made it as a footballer, he would have followed in his sister's footsteps and become a model.

How to Buy Tickets

Football fever has been put on the back burner in the Czech Republic until a couple of weeks before the start of Euro 2024. The nation staged and won this year's Ice Hockey World Championships, defeating Switzerland in the final on 26th May. Multi-sport lovers distracted by the Czech triumph on the rink will have missed the lottery for last-minute tickets on 2nd May which served as the final opportunity to buy Euro 2024 tickets via official avenues.

Fans still keen on heading to Germany are advised to create an account on UEFA's official website to receive any updates on seats that are being put up for resale. If the Czech Republic can replicate their success at Euro 2020 - when they defeated the Netherlands to reach the quarter-finals - supporters can buy tickets for the knockout rounds in the purchasing window which opens on 23rd June.

How to Watch on TV and Live Stream

The Czech Republic's first two fixtures at Euro 2024 against Portugal and then Georgia - two nations that pose wildly different challenges - will be available to UK viewers on the BBC. Every match in the latest edition of the European Championships will be evenly divided between the UK's major terrestrial channels. Hasek's side conclude their group-stage campaign against Turkey, the tournament's final first-round fixture, which will be shown on ITV.

Czech spectators unable or unwilling to venture across the border into Germany can also tune in to watch their nation without paying a subscription. Each Euro 2024 contest will be available on the state broadcaster CT.

How to Watch the Czech Republic at Euro 2024 on TV Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Match TV Channel/Live Stream 18th June 2024 8pm Portugal vs Czech Republic BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website 22nd June 2024 2pm Georgia BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website 26th June 2024 8pm Turkey ITV TBC, STV TBC

Stats via TransferMarkt. Correct as of 10th June 2024.