As the Euro 2024 group stages near their dramatic end, the match between Czechia and Turkey promises to be a crucial clash for both sides. This Wednesday evening game is set to determine the fate of both teams in Group F. Turkey are in pole position to emerge from the group and know a draw from their final game against Czech Republic will suffice. For the Czechs, a return of one point from two games so far means they know that only a win is likely to see them venturing any further in the tournament.

This one has all the makings of an energetic 'win or bust' outing, and is a tough one to predict. Turkey look to have the edge in terms of individual quality, but based on performances, the Czechs are a more cohesive and disciplined unit with more roots back to their country's domestic league. Turkey took three points off Georgia while the Czech Republic managed just one. That said, the Czechs were far more dominant against the Georgians than Turkey were (despite what the scores might suggest) and they also pushed Portugal further than the somewhat lacklustre Turks mustered. Here, GIVEMESPORT delves into the current standings, odds, permutations, and what each team requires to secure their spot in the knockout stages.

Czechia vs. Turkey: Match Information When 26/06/24 Where Volksparkstadion Time 20:00 GMT Location Hamburg, Germany TV ITV4 and on the ITVX website (UK)

Czechia vs Turkey Stats and Information

Despite contrasting form guides, this game promises to be a show

Turkey enter this fixture after taking care of business in their opening game at Euro 2024, beating Georgia 3-1 at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund. They were in the same stadium on Saturday for a 3-0 defeat to group leaders Portugal.

For the Czechs, meanwhile, they were agonisingly denied against the 2016 champions in their opener. They led through Lukas Provod before an own goal from Robin Hranac levelled proceedings. Emerging from the bench, Francisco Conceicao then smashed home a low stoppage-time winner to break Bohemian hearts. A 1-1 draw with Georgia in Hamburg in their second game leaves the Czech Republic in desperate need of a win now.

These nations have five wins each in previous meetings, with one draw. Turkey though, have won all three meetings since 2015. They met at the Euros finals in both 2008 and 2016, with Turkey victorious both times.

The Czech Republic have shown disciplined and organised tendencies within their game under Ivan Hasek’s management. Hasek’s strategy has often involved a solid defensive setup, aiming to slow and frustrate opponents before then capitalising on the counter-attack. Against Turkey, they will need to balance this defensive stoicism with a more aggressive approach to make sure they secure that win they desperately desire for progression. Czechia will look to their key men to step up. Their talented midfield will be crucial in controlling the game and providing the necessary support to their forwards. Big roles are expected of Tomas Soucek and Patrik Schick as they look to break down the Turkish defence.

Vincenzo Montella’s Turkey have exhibited a dynamic fluidity in their style. Their opening win against Georgia was a testament to their offensive capabilities. Skill-wise, they showcased what Arda Guler is all about, netting one of the goals of the tournament. Plus, they showcased further attacking determination - especially with that clinical third goal on the counter while Georgian keeper Marmardashvili was up the pitch for a corner. That said, their heavy defeat to Portugal highlighted some defensive vulnerabilities that need addressing, especially as the teams pose bigger issues in the knockout stages.

Czechia vs Turkey Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Result

With Czechia needing three points to stand any chance of getting through, and Turkey looking to make the most of their advantage from a place, and two points above in second - it looks like this game shouldn't lack attacking impetus.

As per Footy Accumulators, and considering Turkey's recent history of under-performing when it matters against the Czechs' solid reputation in this competition, the Eastern Europeans seem like a good bet to get the job done in Hamburg. The Czech Republic are 6/4 to win this one, with Turkey priced at 9/5 and the draw available at 12/5.

Over/Under

In terms of over and under bets, the stats from the last two group games for each side can aid viewers to decide their picks. The table below shows the corners, fouls, cards, and match goals, among other stats.

Over/Under Czechia Turkey Stat v Portugal v Georgia v Georgia v Portugal Match goals 3 2 4 3 Shots 5 27 22 11 Team fouls 9 17 10 16 Cards 1 5 2 3 Corners 0 11 10 9

Player bets

When making player bets, it's worth considering the recent injury news as well as form. For the Czechs, Patrik Schick was on the scoresheet against Georgia and is the leading source of goals in the squad. However, the Bayer Leverkusen forward is a major doubt with a calf problem. Adam Hlozek or Mojmir Chytil may get the chance to deputise.

Goalkeeper Mert Gunok missed Turkey's loss to Portugal with a knee problem, but could be back between the posts here. Teen star Arda Guler came off the bench there and could be fit enough for a start now, while Irfan Can Kahveci is also nearing full fitness. Boss Vincenzo Montella must plot without Abdulkerim Bardakci as he picked up cautions in both games so far and now serves a suspension.

In regard to 'both teams to score', as said, both sides will be looking to bring great energy in front of goal. As per Bet365, the odds currently sit at 4/6 for both teams to score, while the opposite sits at 11/10.

Bet365 favours these players in the first-scorer conversation: Patrik Schick (6/1), Adam Hloszek (8/1), Kenan Yildiz (8/1), Arda Guler (9/1), Hakan Calhanoglu (9/1), and Lukas Provod (12/1).

Stats courtesy of Fotmob, Bet365, Footy Accumulators - accurate as of 25/06/24.