A man who entered the VIP section of Wembley Stadium without authorisation to watch the Champions League final with his young son could be facing prison time, according to a report by the BBC. Steven Carruthers and his four-year-old son were seen taking photos with high-profile figures, including heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk, during Real Madrid’s victory over Borussia Dortmund last June.

Willesden Magistrates' Court in London was told that the pair had entered an exclusive area not accessible to the general public, where hospitality packages started at £21,800 "at the lowest". Carruthers, 34, from Hull, has admitted to one count of dishonestly obtaining services.

His actions came to light after he gave an exclusive interview to the Daily Mail detailing how he managed to sneak into areas reserved for those paying mind-boggling prices.