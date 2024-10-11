Japanese media have praised a ‘strong performance’ from Crystal Palace midfielder Daichi Kamada in their World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia.

They secured a 2-0 victory at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium just outside of Jeddah. Kamada opened the scoring for Japan after 14 minutes, and that was followed up by a second from Koki Ogawa with just under 10 minutes left to play of the 90.

Japan remain top of their qualifying group with three wins from three games. They will now take on Australia on Tuesday in a bid to take one step closer to the World Cup in 2026.

Kamada praised for performance

He scored the opening goal of the game

Kamada joined Palace on a free transfer from Serie A side Lazio back in July. He previously represented the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, and Sint-Truiden in Belgium, as well as clubs in his homeland.

This season he has featured in every single one of Palace’s games so far across all competitions. He scored his first goal and registered his first assist for the Eagles in their second round Carabao Cup tie against Norwich City back in August.

Kamada stats for Japan vs Saudi Arabia (10/10/24) Stat: Minutes played 63' Goals 1 Assists 0 Accurate passes 20/22 (91%) Key passes 0 Touches 35 Ground duels (won) 4 (1)

He was a standout performer for Japan against Saudi Arabia, and outlet Football Zone c rating. They noted it was a ‘strong’ showing from the midfielder, and that his confidence with the national team has been restored.

His goal was described as ‘savvy’ and his work ethic was praised throughout the game. Kamada was substituted a little after the hour mark, but will hope to play a part in next week’s meeting with Australia.

"Another strong performance. His confidence has been restored by his time with the Japanese national team. Not only did he score a goal with a savvy goal-scorer-like finish, but he also worked hard and played well throughout the match."

European giant ‘interested’ in January move for Palace winger

Ismaila Sarr has been linked with a move away

In other news, reports in Italy suggest Serie A giants AC Milan are interested in a January move for Palace winger Ismaila Sarr. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the 26-year-old is a target for the European giants in the next transfer window.

The outlet names a handful of players AC Milan are interested in signing, including Bruges attacker Skov Olsen and Paris Saint-Germain’s Noa Lang. A possible transfer fee for Sarr has been listed at €15million should the Italian club pursue a move.

Sarr moved to Europe from his homeland Senegal 2016, and he spent some time in France before he moved to Watford in 2019. After a spell back in France with Marseille last season, he returned to England with Palace earlier this summer.

He has featured in every single one of Palace’s league matches so far, but has started just one of those games. He is yet to score a goal in any competition, or register an assist.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 11/10/2024.