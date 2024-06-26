Highlights Dak Prescott's lawsuit dropped, accuser faces further investigation.

Prescott's attorney criticizes the accuser's motives, demanding $100 million.

Amid contract negotiations and fatherhood, Prescott's future in Dallas remains uncertain.

Outside all the contract drama between the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott, there was some additional news involving Prescott as he was being accused of sexual assault in an incident in 2017. The case is officially over, as a Texas judge cleared Prescott of all civil claims against him, according to Ben Sawyers from WFAA.

In fact, there's actually going to be a hearing on September 13 to determine if any sanctions need to be taken against the accuser for bringing up these claims. This all came after it was determined that Prescott would not be charged with anything in the case.

Prescott's attorney, Levi G. McCathern stated to WFAA:

These ploys distract from the trauma of legitimate sexual assault survivors and undermine the progress that our society has made in supporting them,

Allegedly, the accuser demanded $100 million and in exchange she wouldn't go to the police. This prompted Prescott to file a lawsuit, which originally brought this case to become public news.

It appears now that the case is settled on Prescott's side, but there might be more that come from the September 13 hearing for the accuser.

Reflecting on 2024 for Prescott

From becoming a father to a baby girl, to contract negotiations, to sexual assault allegations

Credit: Kyle Terada / USA Today

It's been quite the year for Prescott. Obviously, the happiest moment of this offseason for him came on February 29, when his girlfriend and Prescott introduced their first daughter to the world. It clearly changed his demeanor and has appeared to let Prescott be more "playful" at training camp, as a recent father.

It's pretty impressive to see Prescott handling the duties of becoming a new father, while also dealing with the challenges of his contract negotiations and sexual assault allegations. In a way, Prescott may actually be benefitting from contract negotiations, as the price tag of his next contract will only increase.

There has definitely become more uncertainty about his future in Dallas, but that doesn't appear to frighten him. Prescott knows that he has all the leverage in contract negotiations, and it shows as he talks about the negotiations with reporters.

What's next for Prescott with the lawsuit dropped?

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

While some of these other things have been going on, one of the main things that has followed Prescott was this sexual assault allegation from a 2017 incident. Now we know that Prescott won't suffer any criminal charges or legal action, but instead there will be further investigations into the accusers' claims.

Prescott never shied away from any questions regarding the lawsuit, but rather carefully and professionally answered what was asked of him. He allowed the police force and lawyers to do the work on their side, taking the appropriate approach to come up with a resolution, which ended up resolving relatively smoothly from Prescott's perspective.

Now that this part of Prescott's offseason has come to a conclusion, he can focus his attention to being a father, while also communicating with the Cowboys in contract negotiations.