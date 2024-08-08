Highlights Fox Sports' Nick Wright predicts Dak Prescott and Bill Belichick will join the Giants in 2025.

Prescott is eligible for free agency next spring, and Belichick is hoping to coach again.

A Prescott-Belichick tandem in New York depends on the team's performance in 2024.

By the time Dak Prescott is finally eligible to test the free agent market in 2025, the Dallas Cowboys shouldn't count on the star quarterback accepting any sort of pay cut.

After spending what will be his ninth season as the franchise's starter, the entire league can anticipate the 31-year-old signing an enormous long-term contract that'll likely reset the market next offseason.

The only question is, which quarterback-needy teams looking to pursue Prescott can also stomach the price tag if he becomes available in March?

Fox Sports personality Nick Wright envisions one of the Cowboys' division rivals joining that sweepstakes—but, with a bold twist. He sees the New York Giants as a top destination for Prescott... and also for a legendary head coach.

Why 2024 Will Be Dak Prescott's Final Year With the Cowboys Due to pressing salary cap constraints, Dak Prescott may not be on the Cowboys' roster come 2025.

Could An Epic Duo Join Big Blue?

A six-time NFL champion coach and the 2023 NFL MVP runner-up join forces

Wright explained his thinking to Fox Sports Radio's 'The Herd' on August 6:

I've been saying it, I'll keep saying it. Dak Prescott, Bill Belichick, I think a package deal to the Giants a year from now is going to happen. Bill gets to end where he started, the Giants get to re-brand entirely and steal the Cowboys' quarterback, and Dak gets something like three years, $200 million guaranteed.

This wasn't Wright's first attempt at stoutly predicting the tandem of Prescott and Belichick in New York. He proposed the idea on 'The Herd' back in mid-May, arguing that it's "really on the board" for the retooling Giants to make such a seismic move in 2025. And as long as Prescott remains without a contract extension from the Cowboys, Wright's hot take will retain its legs.

How Likely Is This Package Deal?

Giants are facing pressure to re-establish a winning culture

The possibility of Prescott and Belichick joining the Giants is entirely contingent upon how the team performs this coming season, and there are plenty of variables. New York would have to endure yet another failed campaign, which means missing out on the postseason for the 11th time in the past 13 years and underachieving in key areas. This alone is a realistic outcome.

Naturally, further steps backward would signal the end of Daniel Jones' tenure as quarterback. The former first-round pick is entering his sixth season under center in New York, and coming off a torn right ACL suffered last November, the odds of him remaining healthy all season and transforming as a pocket passer are slim. The Giants are merely crossing their fingers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Of the 34 QBs who have thrown 1,000 passes since Daniel Jones entered the league in 2019, only four had worse passer ratings than his 85.2 mark.

If signs of progression aren't clear, New York can then part ways with Jones after the season, as the four-year, $160 million contract extension he signed in March 2023 will no longer carry guaranteed money.

Here's where Prescott comes in.

New York could then negotiate with Prescott and take on his cap hit instead, and move forward with an MVP-caliber quarterback. Prescott's market value is listed at a record $55.1 million, but he may exceed $60 million a year.

While replacing Jones with Prescott is a no-brainer move to the majority of disgruntled Giants fans—and also a patent upgrade, based on the numbers—it's still only half the equation here. The future of head coach Brian Daboll needs to be discussed, and the only person who knows the temperature on this seat is Giants owner John Mara.

Could a season chock-full of dysfunction and humiliation compel Mara to fire Daboll? Maybe. Heck, probably. But even at their worst last season, Daboll managed to hold the locker room together, and the team remained competitive when hopes of a playoff berth were squashed.

Daboll was also named Coach of the Year in 2022, as he helped lead the Giants to their first winning season since 2016 and first playoff victory since 2011. The current roster isn't at all equipped to contend, but the front office is respected and cohesive, and Mara doesn't want a fifth coach dismissed since 2015. So, it's difficult to picture Belichick as Daboll's successor.

Would Prescott-Belichick Work?

Giants have a long and successful history with the legendary coach

Of course, the Giants make sense for both names. Prescott will be chasing the most money, and Belichick is reportedly invested in returning to the sideline next season. But taking on this tandem would require concessions the Giants might not want to make.

This pertains more to Belichick who, in addition to being head coach, served as the de facto general manager of the New England Patriots for the better part of his esteemed tenure.

Belichick wielded immense power, but poor roster management and drafting ultimately led to his exit from Foxboro. So, if he demands carte blanche with a team in 2025, would the Giants acquiesce?

HBO's series 'Hard Knocks' portrayed general manager Joe Schoen in a positive light, and Mara should feel optimistic about the football operations staff. A process exists.

Belichick NFL Coaching Stops Years Team Job 1975 Baltimore Colts Special Assistant 1976 Detroit Lions Asst. Special Teams Coordinator 1977 Detroit Lions WRs & TEs Coach 1978 Denver Broncos Asst. Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Asst. 1979 New York Giants Asst. Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Asst. 1980-1984 New York Giants Special Teams Coordinator/LBs Coach 1985-1990 New York Giants Defensive Coordinator 1991-1995 Cleveland Browns Head Coach 1996 New England Patriots Asst. Head Coach/DBs Coach 1997-1999 New York Jets Asst. Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator 2000-2023 New England Patriots Head Coach/General Manager

But the Giants have a history of clinging to familiar faces. Long before Belichick helped build the Patriots' dynasty, he served as the Giants' defensive coordinator (1985-90), and worked under legendary head coach Bill Parcells for eight seasons. Belichick's success in New York catapulted his coaching career, and he's mentioned how much the franchise means to him.

Mara knows this well, and the image of Belichick breaking the NFL's all-time coaching wins record with the Giants seems like a fitting storybook ending. But would the team really feel comfortable turning to an old voice with old habits and old philosophies? Therein lies risk.

There's less to fear about Prescott, who's poised to rack up 4,000-plus passing yards and 30-plus touchdowns this season. The Giants would have to make the money work, but a future with him isn't more complicated than a future with Belichick. This would be no simple package deal.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.