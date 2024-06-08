Highlights Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is absent from the team's mandatory minicamp.

Lamb is seeking a contract extension that mirrors Justin Jefferson's recent record-breaking deal.

Dak Prescott defended his star receiver at minicamp, referencing that both players are in similar positions.

Ceedee Lamb had made it known that he was waiting for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, to sign an extension before he was to sign his own.

Lamb's patience seems to have paid dividends after he watched Jefferson agree to a four-year, $140 million contract extension that includes $110 million in guarantees. Jefferson's contract became the largest contract signed by a non-quarterback in NFL history.

Since then, Lamb has been absent from the Dallas Cowboys' mandatory minicamp, as he is currently seeking an extension of his own. He is likely to miss all three days of camp unless the two sides are able to get a deal done. If Lamb misses all three days of camp, he will have to pay $101,716 worth of fines.

Related The Saga Continues: CeeDee Lamb Skips Cowboys Mandatory Minicamp CeeDee Lamb wants to be the next wide receiver to get a massive contract extension and he's letting the Cowboys know by skipping minicamp.

The Cowboys' Signal Caller Spoke on Lamb's Contract Situation

Prescott quickly came to the defense of his star wide receiver

When Dak Prescott heard then about Jefferson's new contract extension with Minnesota, he immediately called his star wide receiver about the situation. He has made it clear where he stands regarding Lamb's ongoing contract situation with the team.

Prescott inferred that he relates to the situation Lamb is in, due to him currently working through negotiations with the front office as well. (via Todd Archer)

"CeeDee's handling business. Nobody's more in his corner than I am, understanding that that's his chess move, and he's got to do that. So I know him, I know he's been working. As I said, I've thrown with him. He's just fine."

Prescott also discussed how Lamb's absence allows him to develop chemistry with other receivers, such as Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Moreno-Cropper, and Jalen Brooks.

"Those guys are going to have to make plays and catches in games," Prescott said. "And they're getting more confident in each rep they're getting."

Tolbert, who was the team's third round pick in 2022, hasn't quite become what they hoped he would be. It was also reported that he had taken advantage of the opportunities during the team's OTA's, and was on the inside track to earning the spot as the Cowboys number three wide receiver.

Prescott and Lamb will need the help of Tolbert and the other young receivers to get the offense rolling in a crucial 2024 season for the Cowboys.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Ceedee Lamb set Cowboys' franchise records for both receptions (135) and receiving yards (1,749) in 2023. Lamb broke both records during the 16th regular season game against the Detroit Lions, meaning that these records would stand even without the new 17-game season.

Prescott, Lamb, and their star teammate, Micah Parsons, are all seeking contract extensions before the season starts. However, Jerry Jones and the rest of the organization seem to be on different pages than their franchise cornerstones.

The Cowboys also have some hefty cap hits going into 2024 on their current roster, including:

Dak Prescott - $55.4 million

DeMarcus Lawrence - $20.4 million

Zack Martin - $15.5 million

$21.37 million in dead cap money

The Cowboys are expected to extend Lamb at some point this offseason with what will likely be a contract that mirrors that of Jefferson's. Lamb and the Cowboys will be looking to repeat as NFC East champions in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap info is according to Spotrac.