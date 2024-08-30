Key Takeaways Dak Prescott believes whether he gets extended or not before the start of the 2024 season reveals "how people feel" about him.

Jerry Jones recently indicated Prescott's potential new deal is delayed because of the team's "situation."

Jones is stuck between a desire to push all the chips in and embark on a quick rebuild, limiting the team's 2024 ceiling.

The Dallas Cowboys finally checked a big item off of their offseason to-do list earlier this week by inking wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to a massive contract extension. As you know, Lamb is far from the only player in Jerry Jones' organization seeking a new deal. And, on Thursday afternoon, one of those other figures spoke on the matter.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters he doesn't need his own potential pact completed before the season begins two Sundays from now. However, he does consider whether he's able to put pen to paper in the next week-plus to be revealing of the franchise's confidence in him.

I think it says a lot if it is or isn't... [it] just [tells you] how people feel.

Prescott was tremendous in 2023, posting a single-season best in passer rating and leading the NFL in touchdown passes (36) while pushing the Cowboys to an NFC East title. His efforts earned him his first career All-Pro selection and a second place finish in MVP voting, but weren't enough to keep Dallas from flaming out of the playoffs for the umpteenth time since Super Bowl 30.

Related How CeeDee Lamb's Contract Affects Dak Prescott's Chances of Getting A Deal Does Lamb's new $136 million deal make it more or less likely that the Cowboys also sign Dak Prescott to an extension?

Jones Says Lack Of Extension Isn't Because Of Dak's Play

He attributes it to the Cowboys' current "situation"

Nobody can deny that Prescott is an excellent quarterback in regular season play. However, his inability to push the team over the top in postseason play (career 2-5 playoff record) appears to be the sticking point for Dallas. Many prognosticators believe both he and head coach Mike McCarthy enter the 2024 campaign with their jobs on the line, and won't retain them unless a run deep into January occurs.

Despite these outside thoughts, Jones sang a different tune when discussing a potential extension on Wednesday.

Dak's situation right now for me, from my mirror, has more to do with our situation than it does with the merits of Dak Prescott being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.

What exactly the franchise's situation is, for better or worse, is tough to determine. Despite boasting the league's highest scoring offense and a top-five defensive unit in points per game, the Cowboys let franchise icon Tyron Smith and Pro Bowl running back Tony Pollard depart in free agency. And their replacements for both men don't inspire much short-term confidence, no matter how nostalgic some may be.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since realignment in 2002, the NFC East has never had a team win the division championship in back-to-back seasons.

Their actions are indicative of an upcoming rebuild. If that's what Jones intends to do, signing the 31-year-old Prescott for up to $60 million per-year long-term isn't logical. At the same time, the logo on the franchise's helmets - and potentially his own mortality - support a win-now initiative.

It seems Jones straddled the line between the two this offseason. He wants his men to prove they're the right people for the job so he can avoid hitting the rest button, but also didn't fully equip them to get where he wants them to go in 2024 because he's unsure about their ability to actually get the job done. Ultimately, he kicked the can down the road. And that strategy rarely bears fruit.

Sources: ESPN/NFL.com

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.