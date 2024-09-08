Key Takeaways Dak Prescott and the Cowboys agreea to a $240 million, 4-year deal, setting the QB market to $60 million per year.

The Cowboys' Super Bowl window is extended, as Prescott remains starting QB through 2028 season.

Prescott's contract resets the QB contract landscape with the highest guaranteed money offer in NFL history.

It's finally done. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a four-year contract extension, making him the highest paid player in NFL history (via Ian Rapoport).

Prescott has completely reset the quarterback market, making $5 million per year more than the next highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

After all the speculation about where Prescott could play in 2025, and who the Cowboys' new quarterback could be, it's finally over. Prescott will be the Cowboys starting quarterback through the 2028 season with his new contract extension.

All offseason, nothing mattered except if the Cowboys would sign Prescott, CeeDee Lamb , and Micah Parsons .

Prescott was signed just over a week after Lamb agreed to his new extension.

There will still be drama next offseason surrounding the Parsons contract saga, but for now, the Cowboys can finally focus on 2024 with their two biggest contracts signed.

New Deal Extends Cowboys' Super Bowl Window

With Prescott and Lamb in Dallas long-term, the Cowboys should remain one of the top contenders in the NFC.

There has been a lot of criticism about the way the Cowboys have handled this offseason, and rightfully so. But nothing would matter unless the Cowboys agreed to terms with both of these players. Now that these deals are done, the Cowboys can focus on winning in 2024 and beyond.

Dallas still hasn't done enough to improve their roster in 2023, which won the NFC East and finished as the second seed in the NFC. They're one of the teams that regressed the most this offseason, with the departures of Tony Pollard , Tyron Smith , and Tyler Biadasz. But this contract isn't just about 2024, but about extending the Cowboys' Super Bowl window for the next four to five years.

With Prescott as the Cowboys starting quarterback since 2016, they've consistently remained as one of the league's best offenses under his lead.

Cowboys' Offensive Finish Since Dak Prescott Was Drafted Year Offensive Points Scored Ranking 2016 5th 2017 14th 2018 22nd 2019 6th 2020* 17th 2021 1st 2022 4th 2023 1st

*Prescott missed 11 games due to a compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle.

If Dallas wanted to remain one of the best offenses in the NFL, extending Prescott was a priority. Now, it's reality.

How Prescott's Contract Impacts The QB Market

Prescott's $60 million per year reset the quarterback market in 2025 and beyond.

Every quarterback who is expecting a contract extension in 2025 and beyond is smiling brightly today. Now, any new quarterback contract extension negotiation starts at $60 million per year.

Brock Purdy is the most notable quarterback who is eligible for an extension after this season. Unless something drastic happens during the 2024 season, he's almost guaranteed to earn more than Prescott just signed for. Not only is the average money per year reset, but so is the guaranteed money.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Dak Prescott will receive the most guaranteed money in NFL history, with $231 million.

Deshaun Watson was the first player to ever receive a fully guaranteed contract, but Prescott's guaranteed money is $1 million more, even if his deal isn't fully guaranteed.

Now, the goal for each quarterback won't only be to receive the largest contract possible, but to receive as much guaranteed money as possible in their deal.

All stats are courtesy of Spotrac and Pro Football Reference.