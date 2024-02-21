Highlights Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott, who had a standout season in 2023, could earn a "market-setting" extension this offseason.

Dallas faces financial pressure with the impending contracts of CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons and a tight cap sheet.

Despite regular season success, Prescott's lackluster playoff record raises questions about justifying a $60 million extension.

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off another disappointing end to a season, having lost to the Green Bay Packers48-32 in the Wild Card Round. Their playoff struggles aside, Dallas remains a very talented team, and according to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, quarterback Dak Prescott shouldn't be going anywhere as he heads into the final year of his deal.

Prescott is coming off a career season, having led the league in completions (410) and touchdowns (36) in 2023. He finished second in MVP voting, behind only Lamar Jackson, and he was also selected to the Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro rosters.

That kind of quarterback play often commands big money, which Schultz's report confirms: Prescott could reset the quarterback market this offseason with a new extension.

However, for a team with such prolonged playoff struggles—they haven't made the NFC Championship since 1995—as well as an already-tight cap sheet—27th in the NFL in cap space—can the Cowboys really justify such an expenditure on a quarterback who is just 2-5 in the playoffs?

Related Right or Wrong: Judging Cowboys' decision to retain Mike McCarthy After four years failing to advance to the NFC Championship Game, did McCarthy deserve another chance to turn things around in Dallas?

Can Dallas really afford a Prescott extension?

CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons are also due for new deals soon

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

As things stand, the Cowboys are roughly $16 million over the projected cap for the 2024 season, meaning they'll need to make some cuts and trades (and/or restructure a few contracts) just to get cap compliant before the new league year starts in March.

The most onerous cap hit the Cowboys have is Prescott's $59,455,000 mark, which could be reduced with an extension. However, that money doesn't just go away. Metaphorically, kicking the can down the road might help the Cowboys out for now, but it will really put a financial strain on the team sometime in the future (just look at the New Orleans Saints, who are more than $81 million over the cap after years of delaying massive cap hits on their contracts).

The Cowboys also need to prepare themselves for the upcoming extensions of star receiver CeeDee Lamb (this offseason) and do-it-all linebacker Micah Parsons (next offseason), each of whom could also reset the market at their respective positions with a lucrative deal.

Trying to balance the team's cap sheet for the future quickly becomes migraine-inducing, and that's without factoring in any outside additions via the NFL draft, free agency, or trade.

For what it's worth, Schultz reports that Prescott's extension is a matter of when, not if:

I believe Dak Prescott is going to command somewhere along the lines of 60 million dollars per year, potentially making him the highest paid quarterback, and resetting [the] quarterback market... considering the alternatives, and the fact [Cowboys' owner] Jerry Jones wants to win now and doesn't want to start over at quarterback... [Prescott] is going to get in the vicinity of 60 million dollars this offseason.

If Jerry Jones really is determined to win right now—and why wouldn't he be considering his age (81) and the Cowboys' Super Bowl drought (last appearance in 1995)—then Prescott is all but certain to be the team's best bet at QB to make that happen.

There aren't any readily available quarterbacks this offseason who are surefire better signal callers than Prescott, and the incumbent quarterback has already proven capable of thriving within head coach Mike McCarthy's system.

Does Prescott deserve that much money?

How the Cowboys' QB stacks up against other big-money signal callers

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

A $60 million-per-year extension would easily clear the league's high-water mark, currently held by Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow at $55 million.

Quarterback Seasons Preceeding Market-setting Extensions Quarterback Comp.% Yards TDs Interceptions Passer Rating Average Annual Salary Patrick Mahomes (2019) 65.9% 4031 26 5 105.3 $45,000,000 Josh Allen (2020) 69.2% 4544 37 10 107.2 $43,000,000 Justin Herbert (2022) 68.2% 4739 25 10 93.2 $52,500,000 Joe Burrow (2022) 68.3% 4475 35 12 100.8 $55,000,000 Dak Prescott (2023) 69.5% 4516 36 9 105.9 ?

Prescott's 2023 season matches up favorably with other performances that gave way to market-setting contracts, though it's worth noting that all the other signal callers on that list (besides Josh Allen) had better seasons on their résumé prior to their contract year; Prescott does not.

In fact, Prescott's season follows a year in which he led the league in interceptions (15 in 2022), and the Cowboys' quarterback is just a few years removed from a season-ending ankle injury. As he prepares to enter his age-31 season in 2024, can the Cowboys really bank on Prescott to keep improving?

Other quarterbacks have shown tremendous longevity over the last decade—Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady all won league MVPs after turning 35—though Prescott isn't necessarily on the same tier as those who have lasted into their 40s.

Of course, the other gripe fans may have with Prescott is his lackluster postseason career. All the aforementioned quarterbacks (besides Justin Herbert) had made it to at least the Conference Championship Game before receiving their extensions, with Burrow having made the Super Bowl and Patrick Mahomes having won it. Prescott's 28.5% career playoff win percentage isn't exactly promising, nor is his penchant for postseason letdowns.

There's something to be said for a quarterback who can consistently get his team to the playoffs and keep his squad in the hunt for a division title every year. However, just like his head coach since arriving in Big D, Prescott's regular season success hasn't translated into much of anything on football's biggest stage.

Whether that's worth a $60 million-per-year deal is a decision that, thankfully, only the Cowboys will have to make.

Source: Jordan Schultz

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.