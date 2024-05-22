Highlights Dak Prescott's next contract could surpass his current $160 million deal.

Prescott's regular season consistency hasn't translated to playoff success; Dallas hasn't reached the NFC Championship or Super Bowl since 1996.

His looming free agency status will likely result in a record-setting deal, not giving the Cowboys any financial relief.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is in the final year of a four-year, $160 million contract he signed in March 2021, with $126 million guaranteed and what was then an NFL-record $66 million signing bonus.

It could look like a bargain bin price compared to what Prescott's next contract could be.

Prescott enters the final year of his contract ready to become an unrestricted free agent following the season and, even though Prescott is saying what the right things at the moment, it is going to cost the Cowboys — or whatever team signs him — another record-setting amount (from NBC Sports:)

I don’t play for money. Never have and never cared, to be honest with you. I would give it up to just play this game. I’ll leave that to the business people to say what it’s worth and what they’re supposed to give a quarterback of my play, a person of my play and a leader of my (caliber)."

Prescott, who will turn 31 years old in July, is coming off a season in which he threw for a career-high 36 touchdowns.

Dak Prescott's Career Defined by Playoff Failures

Cowboys haven't reached NFC Championship Game or Super Bowl since 1996

Prescott took the NFL by storm as a rookie in 2016 while filling in for injured starter Tony Romo, setting an NFL record for a rookie by leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 regular season. Prescott also set NFL rookie records that season for QB rating (104.1) and completion percentage (67.8).

Since then, he's been one of the NFL's most consistent and winningest quarterbacks in the regular season. In seven seasons as the Cowboys' full-time starter, he's led the team to the postseason five times but never advanced past the NFC Divisional Round — he's 2-5 overall in the playoffs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Dallas Cowboys haven't drafted a quarterback in the first round in 35 years, since taking UCLA quarterback Troy Aikman with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft. Aikman won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Regardless of that, Prescott will get paid, and the price keeps going up with every quarterback signing. Most recently, the Detroit Lions signed quarterback Jared Goff to a four-year, $212 million contract extension on May 12 that includes a no-trade clause, which Prescott also has in his contract.

NFL's Most Expensive QB Contracts Player Average Annual Value Total Value Guaranteed Money Patrick Mahomes $52.65 million $450 M $210.6 M Joe Burrow $55 million $275 M $219 M Justin Herbert $52.5 million $262.5 M $218.7 M Lamar Jackson $52 million $260 M $185 M Josh Allen $43 million $258 M $150 M

Prescott is also unlikely to give the Cowboys any sort of financial break. Remember this is the same team that put the franchise tag on him in back-to-back years in 2020 and 2021 before signing him to his current deal.

With the Cowboys having already lost several key players in free agency, one has to wonder how much more they'll have to sacrifice if Prescott's next deal surpasses $50 million a season.

