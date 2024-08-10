Highlights An extension between Prescott and the Cowboys seems less likely by the day, with lack of progress made on a deal.

There are some potential successors for the Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dallas could opt for a bridge quarterback and draft a QB later on in the draft.

By now, it was expected that Dak Prescott would've received a contract extension from the Dallas Cowboys.

Prescott is still confident that a deal can get done, but the closer it gets to the regular season without an extension, the less likely it is that Prescott is the Cowboys quarterback for 2025 and beyond.

When Prescott signed his contract extension in 2021, there were two important clauses in his contract:

He has a no trade clause, and the Cowboys cannot franchise tag him.

Between these clauses and a $40 million cap hit in 2025 (if Prescott remains in Dallas), all the leverage has transitioned to Prescott. He holds the cards, moving forward.

It should've been an easy decision for the Cowboys to extend Prescott this offseason, regardless of their playoff failures. Prescott finished second in MVP voting, with arguably the best year of his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, Dak Prescott finished first in passing touchdowns, second in completion percentage, third in passing yards, and sixth in yards per attempt.

Despite Prescott's phenomenal season and having all the leverage in contract negotiations, the Cowboys haven't made much progress in discussing a contract extension. Unless something drastic changes, Dallas is going to have to prepare to play with a new quarterback in 2025.

Related 5 Ways The Dallas Cowboys Have Failed Dak Prescott It's easy to blame Dak Prescott for the Cowboys struggles, but the front office has failed the organization throughout his career.

1 Shedeur Sanders - Colorado Buffaloes

CREDIT: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

There wouldn't be a more Jerry Jones move than replacing Prescott with a former Cowboy's son, Shedeur Sanders. There have already been plenty of conversations about this potential marriage, with some reports coming out that there's mutual interest if an extension with Prescott isn't finalized:

Where this can become realistic is that Sanders probably wouldn't have been a first round pick in last year's draft. The goal for him is to continue to develop into a first round pick, but there's a realistic chance that whenever the Cowboys are on the clock next year, they will have their chance to draft him.

Sanders lacks many of the elite traits that teams look for in quarterbacks, including size, arm strength, and pocket presence.

But with another strong 2024 season, Sanders would become the favorite to be the next Cowboys quarterback if Prescott is gone.

Dallas could get their next franchise quarterback, by drafting one of the most popular faces in all college football, by potentially even persuading Deion Sanders to join the Cowboys coaching staff next season. This may all sound ridiculous, but it's the type of move that benefits the Cowboys from a business perspective, while also finding Prescott's successor.

2 Jalen Milroe - Alabama Crimson Tide

Milroe is an athletic quarterback who was productive at Alabama.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Assuming the Cowboys want to find their next franchise quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, Jalen Milroe makes the most sense for where the team would likely be drafting, which would likely be in the late teens to early 20s.

As of now, Carson Beck would likely be the QB1 in the draft class, which would be out of the Cowboys' reach. However, Milroe could still provide some potential as the team's next starting quarterback, while also being realistic as a mid to late first round draft pick.

The hope for Milroe is that he builds off his 2023 season, and takes the next step as a passer. He's got the athleticism that you hope for a quarterback in today's NFL, teams will just want to see him be more consistent as a passer.

Jalen Milroe's 2023 Statistics Passing Yards 2,834 Passing Touchdowns 23 Interceptions 6 Completion Percentage 65.8% Yards Per Attempt 10.0 Rushing Yards 531 Rushing Touchdowns 12

Milroe has loads of potential, with good arm strength, a good decision maker, and a legitimate threat as a runner. If Milroe takes the next step in 2024, his draft stock will increase, but he will only become a safer draft pick.

This may not be as flashy for business as selecting Shedeur Sanders, but it's a logical replacement candidate for the Cowboys, and maybe the best option on this list.

3 Kirk Cousins - Atlanta Falcons

Now that the Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr., the clock is ticking on Cousins' time in Atlanta.

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the Atlanta Falcons signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract, they could still easily part ways with him next season to start Michael Penix Jr.

Unless the Falcons are legitimate Super Bowl contenders in 2024, there's an opportunity where they could trade Cousins if they want to move forward with their future franchise quarterback.

Penix Jr. is already 24 years old, so it's unlikely that he follows a similar trajectory as Jordan Love where he sat for the first three years of his career. Cousins is coming off of a torn Achilles, so he may not be as productive as he was before he suffered the injury.

While it may take a year away from the injury to perform at the level he was in 2023, that may be the perfect scenario where the Falcons decide to move on, and the Cowboys can find themselves a more affordable bridge quarterback.

There's minimal guaranteed money tied to his contract past 2025, so Dallas would have some protection on their end if Cousins doesn't perform up to par. This deal would also allow the Cowboys to remain competitive without Prescott, as they search for their next franchise quarterback of the future.

4 Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks may choose to get younger at the quarterback position in 2025.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Geno Smith is in a very similar situation to Cousins. While the Seattle Seahawks don't have a first round quarterback behind Smith, they could trade him in 2025 to acquire draft picks to ensure they get their franchise quarterback in next year's draft. And despite what the results of last season were, Smith is still one of the better pocket passers in the NFL.

Injuries and a struggling offensive line caused struggles for the entire Seahawks offense, but Smith should have a strong bounce-back season in 2024.

And if the Seahawks decide they want to part ways with Smith after this season, the Cowboys will be calling.

There are a lot of similarities in Smith and Prescott's play, as they're both two of the best true pocket passers in the NFL. Smith still provides some level of mobility to his game, similar to what the Cowboys see currently with Prescott.

Where Jerry Jones would really love this acquisition, is it would be an affordable quarterback contract that wouldn't cost much draft capital for the Cowboys. Dallas could see similar results on offense by paying a lot less, at least for a short period of time.

5 Jimmy Garoppolo - Los Angeles Rams

The Cowboys can take a look at the bargain rack, and go after a "proven winner".

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Don't be surprised if the Cowboys think signing a backup quarterback, such as Jimmy Garoppolo, could be an actual solution to replacing Prescott. Dallas' history with quarterbacks prior to Prescott and Tony Romo wasn't great, as they tried over and over again to find Troy Aikman's successor. If the Cowboys really want to save money, Garoppolo wouldn't cost much at all in cap space or any draft capital.

Where things could get really wild is if the Cowboys sign Bill Belichick to become their head coach, reuniting Belichick with his former backup quarterback in Garoppolo. With a Super Bowl appearance under his belt, this could encourage Jones to think it's a worthy signing for the franchise.

If Dallas makes this move, it's fair to say they're not serious about winning.

Garoppolo was the San Francisco 49ers' weakness for years, so it's no surprise why he was benched by the Las Vegas Raiders and now is the Los Angeles Rams' backup quarterback. It may be an affordable move, but it would also be the Cowboys' worst plan at starting quarterback since prior to Romo taking over as the starter.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference. All contract info is courtesy of Spotrac.