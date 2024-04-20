Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott is coming off the best season of his eight-year career, one in which he earned his first NFL All-Pro nod and third Pro Bowl selection.

Yet, somehow, his future with the Cowboys remains in doubt as he enters the final year of a four-year, $160 million contract he signed in 2021, with both Prescott and Cowboys' ownership admitting there haven't been any talks about a new deal.

Prescott addressed those issues this week with the possibility of something close to a $60 million AAV (Average Annual Value) contract lingering in the background (via The Athletic:)

I'm not going to say I fear being (in Dallas or not). I don't fear either situation, to be candid with you. I love this game and love to play and love to better myself as a player and my teammates around me. Right now it's with the Dallas Cowboys, it's where I want to be, and that's where I am, and that's the focus. And after the season we'll see where we're at and if the future holds that. And if not, we'll go from there.

The Cowboys went 12-5 in 2023 as Prescott threw for 4,516 yards, a career-high 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions, but ended the season with a disappointing home loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Round as Prescott threw two interceptions in the first half and the Cowboys went down 27-0 on the way to lose 48-32.

Related Stephen Jones Says Cowboys 'Must Hold Money Back' For Chance To Sign Stars Dallas' vice president responded to criticism for the team's inactivity in the free agent market by focusing on the retention of their biggest stars.

Dak Could Be Saying This as Leverage for a Massive Extension

The veteran QB could be in for $60 million AAV

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Prescott's "fear" comments seem in direct response to Dallas Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones recently telling ESPN he didn't "fear" a future in which Prescott doesn't play for the franchise.

Prescott is currently the 10th-highest paid player in the NFL at $40 million per year, with Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1 earning $55 million per year. While Prescott's projected value could pass that, he's already said he doesn't feel like he has to be the highest-paid player in the league.

Quarterback Seasons Preceeding Market-setting Extensions Quarterback Comp.% Yards TDs Interceptions Passer Rating Average Annual Salary Patrick Mahomes (2019) 65.9% 4031 26 5 105.3 $45,000,000 Josh Allen (2020) 69.2% 4544 37 10 107.2 $43,000,000 Justin Herbert (2022) 68.2% 4739 25 10 93.2 $52,500,000 Joe Burrow (2022) 68.3% 4475 35 12 100.8 $55,000,000 Dak Prescott (2023) 69.5% 4516 36 9 105.9 ?

The Cowboys could be facing a major financial pinch in the near future with decisions on extensions looming for star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Micah Parsons, who could very well be the NFL's highest-paid defensive player when his deal gets done.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had one of the greatest rookie seasons in NFL history in 2016. Prescott tied Ben Roethlisberger for the NFL record for most wins by a rookie quarterback (13) and broke Russell Wilson's rookie record with 11 games over a 100 passer rating.

Any evaluation of Prescott's future with the Cowboys will likely be tied to his epic postseason struggles. Putting aside the 2020 season in which Prescott fractured his right ankle and played in only five games, he's led Dallas to the playoffs five out of seven years.

Prescott is 2-5 in playoff games, has never advanced past the divisional round, and has never had a postseason in which he didn't throw an interception. In his last two playoff outings, both losses, he's thrown two interceptions and has 14 postseason touchdowns to seven postseason interceptions.

By comparison, Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes has just eight interceptions in 18 career postseason games.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.