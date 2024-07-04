Highlights Dak Prescott spotted in a walking boot, fueling injury rumors.

Prescott's right ankle, previously injured in 2020, may be the issue.

A strong season and deep postseason run could impact Prescott's contract negotiations.

Rumors are swirling about a potential injury to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, and videos circulating on social media seem to suggest that they may be true.

Prescott is currently on vacation, and a photo of him making his way to or from a boat in a walking boot is making the rounds on X.com (formerly Twitter).

This could confirm a rumor that Prescott was "not 100 percent" and had undergone an MRI.

The rumor was brought to public attention by a sports bettor, so in the absence of confirmation, it had stayed a rumor. At least, until the X.com post started making the rounds.

Related Rumor Claims Dak Prescott is 'Not 100%' After Alleged MRI A rumored Dak Prescott injury may be the reason bettors are fading Dallas this offseason.

Prescott Seen in a Walking Boot on Vacation. Is He Hurt?

If so, how will this affect his status for training camp?

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

With photos of Prescott surfacing over the Fourth of July holiday while Prescott vacations in Cabo, there will be a lot of questions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Dak Prescott is entering the final year of a four-year, $160 million contract.

The boot appears to be on his right ankle -- the same one he injured during the 2020 season.

The X.com post has a caption in Spanish. It says that he walked normally while in the pool, but had a boot on as he walked down the dock.

Translated into English:

Dak Prescott was in Los Cabos this weekend. In the pool, he walked normally, but this photo … shows that he has an injury to his right ankle!

In 2020, Prescott suffered a dislocation and compound fracture of his right ankle during a game against the New York Giants. It took him almost a year to make a full recovery.

Following that, a right calf strain forced him to miss a game in 2021.

Dak Prescott Career Stats Games 114 Games Started 114 Completions 2,595 Attempts 3,873 Completion Percentage 67.0 Yards 29,459 Touchdowns 202 Interceptions 74

Fans and media probably won't hear from Prescott or the Cowboys until the team's first training camp on July 24. The team will head to the West Coast on July 23, have their first press conference on the 24th, and then open training camp on Thursday, July 25.

Bad timing with Dak entering a contract year?

Credit: © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

This is a key year for Prescott and the Cowboys. Cowboys fans are restless and hoping for the team to go deeper into the playoffs after a first-round out against the Green Bay Packers last year.

Not only that, but Prescott is about to enter into the final year of a four-year, $160 million deal. He has a no-trade clause and the Cowboys can't franchise tag him next year.

Prescott has said he wants to stay with Dallas, but he'll obviously be in a stronger negotiating position if he has a strong individual season and/or the Cowboys have a deep postseason run. Both his personal goals and the team's goals will be harder to achieve if he's not healthy.

Whenever a player is spotted in public with an unexplained injury, especially during the offseason, it draws questions. Questions about what the injury is, how it happened, how soon it will heal, and how it will affect the player's on-field play.

When it comes to quarterbacks, if an injury negatively impacts their play, that can cause repercussions on how well the team performs overall.

Unless the team or Prescott issues a release or makes a post on social media, we may not be able to ask the questions, let alone get answers, until later this month.

UPDATE: NFL insider Ian Rappoport has followed up on initial reports of Prescott's injury.

Sources: SI.com, X.com

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.