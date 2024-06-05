Highlights The Dallas Cowboys are facing pressure in 2024 as their core gets older and pricier.

QB Dak Prescott is due for a contract extension, rumored to be worth $60 million per year, potentially impacting the team's cap space.

Dallas is also facing internal issues with CeeDee Lamb seeking an extension and Zack Martin considering retirement.

Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott is coming off arguably his best season as a pro, though the team still has yet to achieve any notable postseason success with him at the helm of the offense.

The Cowboys had yet another disappointing finish last year, losing to the Green Bay Packers 48-32 in the Wild Card Round. Still, expectations remain sky-high in Dallas, and the pressure is on as the team looks to make its first conference championship game in 28 years. Prescott told Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press that the team isn't backing down from that challenge, instead accepting the urgency that comes with being a championship-caliber team:

“It’s just the urgency that you should always have, to be honest. So, maybe guys who normally wouldn’t feel it, feel it. So, I don’t mind it. I’ve been in this position before. I’m a gambling man. Will gamble on myself and my guys.”

Prescott was nothing short of sensational in 2023, having led the league in completions (410) and touchdowns (36) in 2023. He finished second in MVP voting, behind only Lamar Jackson, and he was also selected to the Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro rosters.

Earlier this offseason, Executive Vice President Stephen Jones defended the team's inactivity on the free agent market by saying the Cowboys needed to preserve space in order to pay its in-house stars, which includes Prescott. Whether the team has done enough this offseason after yet another early playoff exit under head coach Mike McCarthy remains an open question.

Cowboys' SB Window Is Closing

Dallas' cap space is shrinking ahead of Prescott's next extension

Beyond their general laissez-faire approach to the offseason, Dallas is also dealing with some internal troubles right now.

Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is currently absent from all team activities as he awaits a contract extension, which just skyrocketed in price in the wake of Justin Jefferson's record-setting deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Also, All-Pro guard Zack Martin is contemplating retirement, which would severely thin out Dallas along their offensive line.

None of that is to mention the fact that Prescott himself is due for a new contract, as he's playing in the final year of a four-year, $160 million contract. Earlier this offseason, rumors persisted that Prescott would look to become the first player to cross the vaunted $60 million per year threshold on his next deal, which would financially hamstring the cap space-devoid Cowboys even further.

And yet, Prescott is as confident as ever, claiming that his team is still a serious contender despite losing more talent than it gained over the last few months.

“You don’t just win games with just talent, and you don’t win games on paper and talent is really not decided on paper. So, I understand what it looks like, what it may look like from that side, understanding the lack of moves that gets done. It creates that... great conversation. I’m confident in the men we have, honestly.”

A $60 million-per-year extension would easily clear the league's high-water mark, currently held by Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow at $55 million.

Prescott's 2023 season matches up favorably with other performances that gave way to market-setting contracts, though it's worth noting that all the other signal callers on that list (besides Josh Allen) had better seasons on their résumé prior to their contract year; Prescott does not.

In fact, Prescott's season follows a year in which he led the league in interceptions (15 in 2022), and the Cowboys' quarterback is just a few years removed from a season-ending ankle injury. As he prepares to enter his age-31 season in 2024, can the Cowboys really bank on Prescott to keep improving?

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: If Dak Prescott takes the Cowboys to Super Bowl 59 this year, his ninth as the team's starter, he'll join Peyton Manning and Matt Ryan as the second-longest tenured starting QBs to make their first Super Bowl appearance since 1980. Only Ken Anderson (ten seasons) spent more time as a starter before finally taking the Cincinnati Bengals to the big game in 1981 (via ESPN).

In what will be such a fundamentally important season for this iteration of the Dallas Cowboys, it feels like the team has more questions than answers.

That doesn't preclude them from making a drought-breaking run to the Super Bowl, but it does stack the odds against them. If anything of the sort is going to happen in Dallas next season, Prescott will need to continue playing at an MVP level.

