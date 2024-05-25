Highlights Dallas & Dak Prescott remain confident a deal will get done, but that's been said before in similar situations.

Teams like the Steelers and Raiders are a QB away and could look to acquire Prescott on the open market.

Other potential suitors like the Giants and Saints may be looking for Prescott to help be the x-factor that takes their team to the next level.

Despite confidence from both sides that a deal gets done, the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott are just months away from the regular season, and the last year on the quarterback's contract before he hits the open market. Similar certainty of a new deal was talked about openly by the Minnesota Vikings and Kirk Cousins, but now the veteran passer is suiting up for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024.

So what happens in the timeline where Prescott finds himself a free agent at season's end? No question he'd be one of the hottest commodities, and teams would be opening up their cap space to bring him in. But what landing spots make the most sense? Which franchises would be most aggressive in their pursuit? And what ball clubs would be most impacted by bringing him in?

Here are five teams to look out for next offseason if the three-time Pro Bowler becomes available.

Related The Biggest Flaw of Every Top 10 Super Bowl Contender in 2024 Even the teams that take home a championship have flaws. Here are the biggest weaknesses for 2024's contenders.

5 Pittsburgh Steelers

A long-term fix at QB could be huge for the Steelers

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Current QBs: Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen

Projected 2025 cap space: $83 million

Heading into the 2024 offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers were aggressive in trying to improve their quarterback situation. They were able to land Russell Wilson on a vet-minimum contract. They even made a couple trades to send Kenny Pickett off to the Philadelphia Eagles, while bringing in Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears. If the moves don't help push the needle and get the team to take the next step, then that pursuit of finding their long-term answer under center must continue.

The 2025 cap situation is largely unfinished for most teams as extensions, internal free agents, and potential cuts will make an impact. But as things stand, the Steelers have the fourth-most cap space in the league with over $83 million to spend. There are a couple notable unrestricted free agents like Cam Heyward, Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth, and James Daniels, but that batch shouldn't cost so much that they can't still open up space to bring in Prescott on the open market.

With Mike Tomlin as head coach, the Steelers seem destined to be competitive. So when an opportunity like this lines up so well, it makes too much sense not to go all-in about it. If the Cowboys star does find himself a free agent at season's end, expect the Steelers to be one of the major suitors.

4 Las Vegas Raiders

It's no secret that Vegas is still searching for their franchise QB

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Current QBs: Aidan O'Connell, Gardner Minshew, Anthony Brown Jr.

Projected 2025 cap space: $25.4 million

Every implication this offseason pointed toward the Las Vegas Raiders getting their next quarterback of the future this offseason, but when six passers came off the board in the first 12 picks, they pivoted. Now, the team has to roll with the punches and adapt. Luckily for them, they still have a tremendous roster in place that allows them to remain competitive.

With Antonio Pierce taking over as head coach, the defense elevated their play to a new level. While offensively, the team has exciting weapons like Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and a young tight end tandem that could be stellar with the right player under center to help this passing game reach it's full potential. If Prescott truly becomes available, they'll have one of the most compelling cases for landing him.

Looking ahead to 2025, the team has over $25.4 million in current cap space. They don't have a ton of easy options to move off the roster to free up space, but if they can work out new deals and add void years for a chance to get a strong passer under center. This team has the potential to take the next step.

We saw flashes of what this team is capable of last Christmas when the Las Vegas defense was one of the few units to give Patrick Mahomes fits in their 20-14 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. If they can put together the pieces on offense to match it then they're right in the thick of the AFC as one of the strongest rosters around the league.

3 New York Giants

A divisional rival could swoop in if Dallas isn't careful

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Current QBs: Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito

Projected 2025 cap space: $13.5 million

Daniel Jones turned in a strong 2022 campaign but followed up with poor play and injuries in 2023, making the 2024 season a make-or-break situation. On the hot seat, he'll need to prove that he can carry an offense surrounded by young talent needing a leader. Outside of his one strong year, that seems unlikely.

Whether Brian Daboll remains the head coach, or if he is moved on from with Jones, the Giants will then need to address quarterback more than any other position on the roster. With a 2025 NFL Draft class that is lacking the current star prospect at the position, the veteran route is very feasible, especially when it's of Prescott's caliber.

Currently, the Giants have just over $13.5 million in cap space for 2025, but they can free upwards of $40 million alone by cutting Daniel Jones and Darren Waller. Plus, there are additional pathways to freeing up money with extensions or restructures.

A move like this immediately swings the pendulum for New York, as the team would have their face of the franchise under center to elevate the offense, a great front seven, and the draft capital to go about improving the rest of their roster for a chance to compete. With the Cowboys losing their QB, that would immediately boost New York into a prime position to compete for the division, and potentially more.

2 New Orleans Saints

What's a salary cap anyway?

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Current QBs: Derek Carr, Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler

Projected 2025 cap space: -$84 million

If there's one thing we've learned about Mickey Loomis and the New Orleans Saints, it's that this team refuses to go down. Despite looking at a future of dead cap, and the prospect of signing Prescott would likely pile much more onto their future, it's hard to think New Orleans wouldn't be interested in acquiring the would-be 31-year-old quarterback.

Currently, Derek Carr is the leader of the offense down in the bayou, and while he's performed admirably, the team is still underachieving. If that trend continues, it likely leads to a new head coach, and maybe the chance for that coach to decide on his next passer. With the Saints roster having countless aging pieces, they have the ability to move off of a few contracts, restructure more, and the opportunity to somehow fit Prescott into the budget does work.

There is a legitimate wonder whether Prescott himself would want to end up in New Orleans. As this team has strapped themselves down financially to offer little flexibility for improvements on the open market. But the Saints will undoubtedly be interested should the Louisiana native want to return home.

1 Seattle Seahawks

Could Dak be Geno Smith's replacement next offseason?

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Current QBs: Geno Smith, Sam Howell

Projected 2025 cap space: $1.2 million

What could possibly be the most exciting outcome for Dak Prescott is the chance to land with the Seattle Seahawks following this season. Currently operating with Geno Smith at quarterback, the 33-year-old has an out in his contract that would allow this team to drop his contract should a more enticing option become available. Many believed that would mean the team found a predecessor in the draft, but after two seasons of not selecting a quarterback, the team could now refocus their strategies.

If the lineup stayed intact, the offense would feature a passing attack of D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba all operating around the field with one of the league's most efficient passers firing away to get them their catches. In addition to the aerial attack, the backfield duo of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet would keep defenses guessing all game, unable to commit to stopping one part of the offense.

With Mike Macdonald as head coach working with the defense, it's safe to assume both sides of the ball would be extremely strong, and that's a necessity when in a competitive NFC West division. But with Prescott at quarterback, this team would have potential to contend with just about anybody.

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference and all contracts courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.