Highlights Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott, is not worried about his current contract negotiations with the Cowboys.

Prescott recently told reporters that "the money will take care of itself as it always has".

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders could be potential buyers if Prescott is unable to agree to an extension in Dallas.

The Dallas Cowboys are currently at a contract standstill regarding the extension of their star quarterback, Dak Prescott.

The two sides are continuing to drag out the negotiations, leading some to wonder whether Jerry Jones and the front office have resolved to allow Prescott to hit free agency at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

However, Prescott recently spoke about how his mind is strictly focused on football, and that he is letting his agent handle the contract negotiations (via Jon Machota):

There's been conversations back and forth. But for the most part for me, as y'all know, I'm going to let my agent do that especially as we get right here into training camp. Day one of training camp my mind flips to just obviously helping my team and just doing everything I can within the organization and on the football field to make sure that I am my best, and that everyone around me is their best. The money and all that will take care of itself as it always has.

Prescott does what he always does and responded to the media with a "team-first" mentality. Whether he admits it or not, Prescott will be looking to reset the quarterback market soon, and is in prime position to do so.

What Prescott's Value Would Be On the Open Market

The Cowboys' signal caller will have a market if he ever tests free agency

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Regardless of his underwhelming playoff performances, it’s difficult to imagine that there is a team out there that would not be willing to pay Prescott $60 million per year, especially with the inconsistenty and injuries we saw at the position saw across the league last year. We have recent examples of how inflated a quarterback contract can get when the player hits the open market.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: After leading the league in interceptions in 2022, with 15, Dak Prescott flipped it in 2023, leading the league in touchdown passes instead, with 36.

Trevor Lawrence is the most recent franchise quarterback to sign a massive extension, inking a five-year, $275 million extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jared Goff also signed an extension this offseason with the Detroit Lions that is worth $212 million over the next four years.

Prescott, Lawrence, Goff Stat Comparison (2023) Category Prescott Lawrence Goff Passing Yards 4,516 4,016 4,575 Touchdowns 36 21 30 Interceptions 9 14 12 Completion % 69.5% 65.6% 67.3% Passer Rating 105.9 88.5 97.9

Prescott undoubtedly had a more productive season in 2023 than both Goff and Lawrence, which makes it fair to assume that his asking price will be reasonably higher than that of the two other signal callers.

The market for Prescott will be extremely busy if Jones is brave enough to let him hit free agency.

Teams That Would be Willing to Pay For Prescott

Raiders and Steelers could potentially become buyers during the next free agency period

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are a team that comes to mind that would be willing to sign Prescott to a record-breaking extension. The City of Las Vegas is rapidly becoming a city that adores its franchise.

Team owner Mark Davis would be willing to sign Prescott for an astronomical amount of money in order to give the Raiders the franchise quarterback that they feel would allow them to compete in the gauntlet of the AFC West.

It seems that the Raiders' current quarterback battle will be between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connnell. Based on the amount he signed for (two years, $25 million) Minshew will most likely win the starting job—though most of the rumblings coming out of Sin City suggest the other guy could be in pole position—and could potentially be solid enough to help the team win enough games to keep them out of the Carson Beck/Shedeur Sanders sweepstakes.

The team is desperate for a signal caller and Prescott would be available to the Raiders at the right price if he hits in free agency.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Russell Wilson, who was recently acquired via trade with the Denver Broncos, is currently the team's starting quarterback heading into training camp. Wilson fell off a cliff after his arrival in Denver, and seems to be a shell of his former self. Unless new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith can teach Justin Fields how to throw in the pocket, the Steelers will once again be buyers in the quarterback market in 2025.

Even though he recently signed an extension, Mike Tomlin's job could be in jeopardy over the next few seasons if his squad underperforms. Tomlin would be more than eager to bring in an experienced veteran such as Prescott to orchestrate the offense in Pittsburgh.

Prescott could become the signal caller that the Steelers have been eager to find ever since the retirement of Ben Rothlesburger.

Source: Jon Machota

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference unless stated otherwise.