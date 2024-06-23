Highlights Dak Prescott has leverage in Cowboys contract talks.

The QB market is rising; Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence's contracts set a precedent of over $55M, leading to high salary expectations.

If the Cowboys don't extend Dak Prescott, he will have many suitors; the Saints, Giants, and Raiders are potential favorites.

Quarterback money continues to erupt, and we're coming really close to the day when an NFL quarterback will make $60 million per year. There are quite a number of suitors that could reach that margin as soon as this offseason.

Between Matthew Stafford, Jordan Love, Tua Tagovailoa, Dak Prescott, and Brock Purdy, it seems likely that at least one of those guys will be in the $60 million AAV range soon, but who will be first?

Top-10 Highest Paid NFL Quarterbacks Player Average Salary per Season T1. Joe Burrow - CIN $55M T1. Trevor Lawrence - JAX $55M 3. Jared Goff - DET $53M 4. Justin Herbert - LAC $52.5M 5. Lamar Jackson - BAL $52M 6. Jalen Hurts - PHI $51M 7. Kyler Murray - ARI $46.1M 8. Deshaun Watson - CLE $46M T9. Patrick Mahomes - KC $45M T9. Kirk Cousins - ATL $45M

When you look at the current top-10 highest-paid QBs, you can see that at one point QB contracts went from $46M per year, to quickly eclipsing $50M per year after Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance and landed a hefty contract extension. So the point is, the QB market could skyrocket immediately, especially with the salary cap continuously rising.

All of these QBs have a fair argument as to why they deserve $60 million per year, but the player that is most likely to receive it first is Dallas Cowboys QB, Dak Prescott.

All The Leverage

There are very few QBs that have had as much leverage in contract negotiations as Prescott currently has

Credit: © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas has done this once already when they dragged their feet in contract negotiations with Prescott, and they ended up making him one of the league's highest paid QBs even after he suffered a compound fracture and dislocation to his right ankle.

When the Cowboys agreed to terms with Prescott, part of his new contract included a no-trade clause and disabled the Cowboys' option to franchise tag him. Basically, if the Cowboys are unable to extend Prescott prior to the end of the 2024 season, he could leave for free agency in 2025 and the Cowboys would receive nothing in return.

You might be thinking that the Cowboys would at least save cap space in 2025 since they don't have to pay him, but due to contract restructures, Dallas would still suffer a $40 million cap hit even if he's not on the team. Prescott will still cost a large portion of the cap next season, even if he's playing for another team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: With four passing TDs in a win against the Washington Commanders in Week 18, Dak Prescott became one of only two Cowboys QBs to reach 200 passing TDs.

Even though Prescott made comments last month that he doesn't play for the money, his agent, Todd France, is absolutely in the business of making money. With all the leverage Prescott has, it would be an extremely rare case where Prescott all of a sudden decided to take a pay cut. Think about it, Prescott has waited this long to sign a contract. If he hasn't signed one yet, what else is he waiting for?

Jerry Jones can play hardball, but he's losing... badly.

Why Prescott Deserves it

Despite all the criticism Prescott receives, he's worthy of a mega contract extension

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Prescott is arguably the most criticized QB in the NFL, but that doesn't mean he doesn't deserve his money. While he may not have the playoff success of a Patrick Mahomes or even Purdy, he's still been an excellent QB through his eight seasons in the NFL.

Prescott is coming off his best season yet, where he finished with 4,516 passing yards, 36 TD passes, and a 69.5% completion percentage. For reference, he led the NFL in two of those categories, and finished top three in the other.

The difference between Prescott and a lot of these other star QBs is that he plays the quarterback in a much more traditional way. He doesn't have the elite athleticism like a Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen to have the rushing upside that they have, nor does he have the creative problem-solving skills like Mahomes does. However, as a pure pocket passer, he's one of the best in the NFL.

Prescott might be 30 years old, but his accolades from 2023 put him in a prime position to become one of the league's highest paid QBs. He finished second in MVP votes, was a second-team All Pro, and received Pro Bowl honors. Yes, the loss to the Green Bay Packers might put a stain on his incredible season, but that won't stop someone from paying him.

What if the Cowboys Don’t Extend Him?

If Prescott enters free agency in 2025, he will have more demand than any free agent QB in recent memory

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Simply enough, the Cowboys are in big trouble if they can't find a way to extend Prescott. If Prescott is a free agent in 2025, expect there to be interest from plenty of teams, potentially even teams that have a QB that are looking for an extension.

Let's start off with the low-hanging fruit first. The New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, and Las Vegas Raiders would likely be some of the favorites to sign him. Not only would QB-needy teams be interested, but we could even see teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins looking to upgrade at the quarterback position if they haven't been able to extend their current QBs.

Prescott as a free agent would be a rare occurrence where teams who may not appear to be in need of a QB would show interest in the Cowboys signal caller. Even at 30 years old, whichever new team that could sign him would still be getting at least five or six really strong years from Prescott.

With as much interest as Prescott would receive on the open market, he would be guaranteed to see a $60+ million contract.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.